Subscribe
Trending
Politics

Trump Repeats Election Fraud Lies, Hints At Violence And Says He’ll Pardon All Jan. 6 Rioters In Time Interview

The Trump-era Republican party is effectively moving us away from any hope of democracy.

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Trump Protest at Capitol

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

On Tuesday, we reported that presidential candidate Donald Trump was whining about an “anti-white feeling” in Americaas if America isn’t predominately white with white people overwhelmingly representing its lawmakers and other elected officials, corporate gatekeepers, education officials and media broadcasters—during a recent interview with Time magazine. Well, Trump did more during that interview than serve as a mouthpiece for privileged yet perpetually aggrieved Caucasians, he also hinted at the possibility of violence if he doesn’t win in 2024, continued his delusional denial of the 2020 election results, and said he would “consider” pardoning all convicted perpetrators of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that his election fraud propaganda inspired. 

“I don’t think we’re going to have that,” Trump responded when asked about the possibility of another Jan. 6 situation in November after the votes are in. “I think we’re going to win. And if we don’t win, you know, it depends. It always depends on the fairness of an election.”

See, this is what we have to look forward to if Trump wins and is allowed to get his rust-orange tanning spray all over the Oval Office Furniture once more. We will have a sitting president who regularly repeats complete and demonstrable fiction as if it were provable fact, and with virtually his entire party falling right in line behind him, he’ll be able to use that fiction to influence the laws we all have to live by whether we cast a ballot for him or not.

At this point, I feel like I’ve written the following words far too many times: Dozens of judges across lower courts, appellate courts and the Supreme Court joined the former head of election cybersecurity, Trump’s own attorney general and his own Department of Justice in saying clearly and unmistakably that there was no evidence that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump.

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP

Source: VICTOR J. BLUE / Getty

Meanwhile, neither Trump nor anyone on his legal teammost of whom are now drowning in legal woes, as is the ex-president—have managed to produce even a shred of unambiguous evidence of a rigged election. It’s a “big lie,” and no one else, especially a Democratic president whose last name is Obama, would be able to able to get away with the same behavior and get themselves elected again. Forget a Democracy. Forget even a Constitutional Republic. The Trump-era Republican party is effectively moving us away from any hope of that, and sliding us right into a full-blown Idiocracy.

Of course, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Trump also wants to legally absolve members of the mob that committed the attack on the U.S. Capitol that Trump and his “big lie” instigated.

From CNN:

In his interview, Trump also doubled down on his promise to pardon the hundreds of people sentenced for crimes committed stemming from January 6. Trump has called these individuals “hostages,” though many have pleaded guilty to violent crimes or have been convicted by juries.

During an exchange on the issue, Time asked: “Will you consider pardoning every one of them?”

Trump replied, “I would consider that, yes.”

Time: “You would?”

Trump: “Yes, absolutely.”

But please, tell us more about how white people and conservatives have it so bad in this country.

See Also:

Donald Trump Claims ‘Anti-White Feeling’ In America Is A Problem That ‘Can’t Be Allowed.’ Here’s Why He’s Wrong

Governor Wes Moore Warns Black Voters Of Trump’s Divisive Rhetoric

Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election
18 photos

RELATED TAGS

attack at U.S. Capitol capitol rioters Donald Trump January 6 riot january-6-capitol-attack

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Trump Protest at Capitol
Politics

Trump Repeats Election Fraud Lies, Hints At Violence And Says He’ll Pardon All Jan. 6 Rioters In Time Interview

After Silicon Valley Bank's Failure, Regional Banks Face Greater Scrutiny
News

Latricia Hartley Demanded An Ebony Alert To Be Sent Out For Her Missing 14-Year-Old Daughter. The Request Was Denied.

Wellness

10 Self-Care Tips To Add To Your Everyday Life

Kadarius Smith
News

Kadarius Smith Update: Mississippi Teen ‘Run Over’ By Cop Had Gun That Was Never Found, Police Now Claim

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
Politics

Stereotype Much? Donald Trump Plans To Attract Black Voters With Event Featuring Rappers And Athletes

Marijuana in a jar. Cannabis joint. Medical or recreative
Civil Rights & Social Justice

DOJ Wants To Change Marijuana To A Schedule 3 Drug, But What About All The Black People Already Locked Up?

Frank Tyson dies after Canton Ohio police kneel on his neck
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Ben Crump: Ohio Cop Told Frank Tyson ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ After Dying, Handcuffed Black Man Said ‘I Can’t Breathe’

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBES-PRESSROOM
Entertainment

Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?

View All
Trending Stories
Northwestern Karen
National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

first black inhabitants china
News

Black History In China: The History Of China’s First Black Inhabitants

Annual Pro Life Gathering, The March For Life, in Washington, DC
News

White Supremacists March Freely In Charleston While Cops Attack, Arrest Pro-Palestinian College Protesters

Welcome To Iowa Sign
Education

Iowa State President: ‘Young White Men’ Need A Safe Space Where They ‘Belong’

Rally Held At Louisiana Capitol Protesting Stay-At-Home Order And Economic Shutdown
Politics

House Bill 800: Why Senators Should Not Sell Louisiana (Or Any Other State) To Big Business

Young scientists conducting research investigations in a medical laboratory, a researcher in the foreground is using a microscope in laboratory for medicine.
News

Xavier University Set To Become 5th HBCU With A Medical School

Former US President Donald Trump Attends Start Of Civil Fraud Trial In New York City
News

Trump Fined Multiple Violations Of Gag Order; Judge Says Jail Is Likely Next

violent white people arrested with tender loving care 38 items
Crime

Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close