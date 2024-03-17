Subscribe
Regina King Speaks Out About Son’s Death By Suicide: ‘He Is Always With Me’

The Hollywood icon sat down with Robin Roberts to chat about her latest film project and her grief journey.

Published on March 17, 2024

2019 American Music Awards - Roaming Show And Backstage

(L-R) Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019 / Getty

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and need someone to talk to, please click here for support.

Two years after her son’s death by suicide, Regina King has spoken out about her experience with grief in an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

We were all taken aback when we learned of King’s son’s (Ian Alexander Jr.) death by suicide in January 2022. At the time, the actress released a statement expressing her sorrow. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” A year later, she posted a tribute to her son on her Instagram account on the day of his birthday.

Regina King Reveals Her Journey with Grief

Fast forward to this year, and the Hollywood icon sat down with Robin Roberts to chat about her latest film project, Shirley, that she dedicated to her son. During the conversation, she opened up about her grief process and how it has affected her. “I’m a different person now than I was January 19th. Grief is a journey. I understand that grief is love that has no place to go. It’s important to me to honor Ian in the totality of who he is. I speak about him in the present because he is always with me,” stated the mogul.

King continued to explain that her son did not want to be in this realm anymore and that she respected his decision. “To not be able to have the time to just sit with Ian’s choice, which I respect and understand. He didn’t want to be here anymore, and that’s a hard thing for other people to receive because they did not live our experience. They did not live Ian’s journey,” expressed the multi-hyphenate.

Our prayers and deepest sympathy to Regina!

If you’re experiencing distress or need someone to talk to, you can dial 988 at any time for immediate support. Trained counselors are available to provide confidential support and assistance. You are not alone. 

Regina King Speaks Out About Son’s Death By Suicide: ‘He Is Always With Me’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

