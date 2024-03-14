Gone WAY Too Soon: 10 Celebs We’ve Lost To Suicide

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and need someone to talk to, please click here for support.

The launch of NewsOne’s new special series, An American Crisis: Black Child Suicide, has helped renew attention to people who are considering and those who have taken their own lives. And while the series focuses on youth, suicide is something that knows no bounds along racial and socioeconomic lines.

That is especially true for celebrities, who must balance their fame and wealth with all other aspects of life.

MORE: Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death

Keep reading to find a list of 10 celebrities who are gone way too soon after the world lost them to suicide.

Recently, former NBA star John Wall spoke out about his suicidal thoughts following the death of his mother. Wall, a former number one overall draft pick in the NBA who earned more than a quarter of a billion dollars over the course of 13 seasons, said he had reached “rock bottom” and considered dying by suicide as he was sidelined healing from injuries sustained on the court.

Wall is far from the lone celebrity who has ever experienced suicidal ideation. Luckily, he’s still here with us.

But a fair number of other celebrities fell victim to themselves and went ahead with carrying out their own suicides, shocking the world in the process.

Scroll down and take a look back to find 10 examples of other stars and celebrities who we lost way too soon!

NewsOne has complied for you or any of your loved ones you may have concerns about. If you or someone you love needs support right now—-or at any time—please dial 988 or text 741-741.

