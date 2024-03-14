Gone WAY Too Soon: 10 Celebs We’ve Lost To Suicide

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and need someone to talk to, please click here for support.
The launch of NewsOne’s new special series, An American Crisis: Black Child Suicide, has helped renew attention to people who are considering and those who have taken their own lives. And while the series focuses on youth, suicide is something that knows no bounds along racial and socioeconomic lines.
That is especially true for celebrities, who must balance their fame and wealth with all other aspects of life.
Keep reading to find a list of 10 celebrities who are gone way too soon after the world lost them to suicide.
Recently, former NBA star John Wall spoke out about his suicidal thoughts following the death of his mother. Wall, a former number one overall draft pick in the NBA who earned more than a quarter of a billion dollars over the course of 13 seasons, said he had reached “rock bottom” and considered dying by suicide as he was sidelined healing from injuries sustained on the court.
Wall is far from the lone celebrity who has ever experienced suicidal ideation. Luckily, he’s still here with us.
But a fair number of other celebrities fell victim to themselves and went ahead with carrying out their own suicides, shocking the world in the process.
Scroll down and take a look back to find 10 examples of other stars and celebrities who we lost way too soon!
NewsOne has complied for you or any of your loved ones you may have concerns about. If you or someone you love needs support right now—-or at any time—please dial 988 or text 741-741.
1. Phyllis HymanSource:Getty
Phyllis Hyman, a popular R&B singer, died by suicide on June 30, 1995, from an apparent self-induced drug overdose on prescription pills. She was 45 years old.
2. AviciiSource:Getty
The famed music producer died by suicide in 2018 by cutting himself with a shard of glass from a broken wine bottle.
3. Don CorneliusSource:Getty
Don Cornelius, the founder and host of the “Soul Train” TV dance show, died by suicide on Feb. 1, 2012, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was 75 years old.
4. Alexander McQueenSource:Getty
Apparently losing his will to live after his mother died, the world-famous high fashion designer ingested a cocktail of prescription medications and cocaine and then hanged himself in 2010.
5. Etika, popular YouTuberSource:NYPD
Social media personality Etika, whose real name is Desmond Amofah, was found dead on June 25, 2019, in the East River in New York City. It was later determined that the 29-year-old died by suicide.
6. Anthony BourdainSource:Getty
Anthony Bourdain, a celebrity chef and author, was found dead by suicide after he hanged himself in a hotel in France in 2018. He was 61 years old.
7. Chris LightySource:Getty
Chris Lighty, a record executive who also managed top names in hip-hop music, died by suicide on Aug. 30, 2012, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 44 years old.
8. Kate SpadeSource:Getty
The famed designer was found hanging from a red scarf on a bedroom door at her NYC apartment in June 2018.
9. Cheslie KrystSource:Getty
Cheslie Kryst, a former beauty pageant winner who also worked as a TV show hostess and attorney, died by suicide on Jan. 29, 2022, after she jumped to her death from an apartment building in New York City, She was only 30 years old. Kryst was the 2019 Miss USA winner who also finished in the top 10 in the Miss Universe competition that year.
10. Stephen ‘tWitch’ BossSource:Getty
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the longtime DJ and dancer on the “Ellen” talk show, died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022. He was just 40 years old.
tWitch was found dead in a hotel room in Los Angeles from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A suicide note revealed “an ambiguous reference to his past challenges,” according to TMZ.
