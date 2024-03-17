Subscribe
News

John Wall Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts After His ‘Best Friend’ Mother Died

"I put a gun to my head twice, and a lot of people that are close to me, friends at the time, didn't know," the former NBA star said.

Published on March 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Clippers v Indiana Pacers

John Wall #11 of the LA Clippers dribbles during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 31, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. | Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and need someone to talk to, please click here for support.

Former NBA star John Wall took the passing of his mother very hard and considered even taking his own life.

*Trigger warning: this story pertains to descriptive accounts of suicide attempts.*

Spotted on TMZ Sports, the one-time Washington Wizards star opened up about moments he wanted to take his own life.

In a recent episode of The OGs podcast, Wall revealed to fellow NBA hoopers Mike Miller and Undonis Haslem that he suffered a great deal following the passing of his mother, who succumbed to breast cancer.

Wall revealed losing his mother, whom he considered his “best friend,” led to him putting a gun to his head on two occasions but ultimately deciding not to pull the trigger because of his two sons.

Per TMZ Sports:

“My mom was my best friend,” the 33-year-old said.

“I put a gun to my head twice, and a lot of people that are close to me, friends at the time, didn’t know.”

Wall explains dealing with his mom’s death was his “darkest moment,” combined with a litany of injuries after signing a $170 million contract extension with the Wizards.

But, Wall chose not to pull the trigger … ’cause he couldn’t bear the thought of leaving his two sons behind.

“If I take myself away from this Earth, I’m failing my kids, like, who gon’ be able to raise them,” Wall said.

“I know I gotta be there for them.”

John Wall Is Currently In Therapy

Wall revealed he went to see a therapist and is still actively in therapy and advocates for other men who are struggling with their mental health to do the same.

“If you ever feel like you in a spot where you not comfortable as a Black man, African American, or any race, no offense to that, go get help. It’s okay, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Wall continued.
“I had to figure that out or I wouldn’t be here today.”Salute to John Wall. We’re rooting for you.If you’re experiencing distress or need someone to talk to, you can dial 988 at any time for immediate support. Trained counselors are available to provide confidential support and assistance. You are not alone. SEE ALSO:

NewsOne’s series, An American Crisis: Black Child Suicide

Where Have All The Children Gone?

My Daughter, Interrupted: Life And Love After Suicide

Boys Don’t Cry: Understanding The Rising Rates Of Suicide Among Black Boys

Gone WAY Too Soon: 10 Celebs We’ve Lost To Suicide
FOX's So You Think You Can Dance - Season Seventeen
10 photos

John Wall Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts After His ‘Best Friend’ Mother Died  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

John Wall suicide

More from NewsOne
Trending
Therapist's Office Interior
Fitness & Wellness

Dr. Tosha Rogers Talks Black Health, Pain Relief And Why We Need Culturally Competent Doctors

A man talking to a psychologist or therapist. A young african american guy looking sad while getting help during a therapy session with a counsellor
Fitness & Wellness

Dr. Ebony Butler Addresses The Lack Of Black Therapists And Managing Pain

7th Viva Technology Conference In Paris - Day 3
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Calls Oscars ‘Woke’ Until He Realized How Many White People Won

Fulton County Court Holds Hearings Ahead Of Trump Georgia Election Case
News

Reclaiming Her Time: Fani T. Willis’ Letter to Nathan Wade After Trump’s Motion Was Defeated

Twyla Stallworth alabama police arrest video
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Alabama Mayor Gives Weak Apology For Wrongful Arrest Of Black Mother Who Called Cops On White Neighbor

Anti-theft locked merchandise on shelves with customer service button at CVS pharmacy, Queens, New York
News

White Suburban Couple Accused In $8 ‘Smash-And-Grab’ Ring Of Crimes Conservatives Blamed On Migrants

State troopers deployed in Miami Beach in Spring Break
News

Are Miami Beach’s New Spring Break Rules Racist?

Los Angeles Clippers v Indiana Pacers
News

John Wall Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts After His ‘Best Friend’ Mother Died

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close