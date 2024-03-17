If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and need someone to talk to, please click here for support.
Former NBA star John Wall took the passing of his mother very hard and considered even taking his own life.
*Trigger warning: this story pertains to descriptive accounts of suicide attempts.*
Spotted on TMZ Sports, the one-time Washington Wizards star opened up about moments he wanted to take his own life.
In a recent episode of The OGs podcast, Wall revealed to fellow NBA hoopers Mike Miller and Undonis Haslem that he suffered a great deal following the passing of his mother, who succumbed to breast cancer.
Wall revealed losing his mother, whom he considered his “best friend,” led to him putting a gun to his head on two occasions but ultimately deciding not to pull the trigger because of his two sons.
Per TMZ Sports:
“My mom was my best friend,” the 33-year-old said.
“I put a gun to my head twice, and a lot of people that are close to me, friends at the time, didn’t know.”
Wall explains dealing with his mom’s death was his “darkest moment,” combined with a litany of injuries after signing a $170 million contract extension with the Wizards.
But, Wall chose not to pull the trigger … ’cause he couldn’t bear the thought of leaving his two sons behind.
“If I take myself away from this Earth, I’m failing my kids, like, who gon’ be able to raise them,” Wall said.
“I know I gotta be there for them.”
John Wall Is Currently In Therapy
Wall revealed he went to see a therapist and is still actively in therapy and advocates for other men who are struggling with their mental health to do the same.
John Wall Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts After His ‘Best Friend’ Mother Died was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
