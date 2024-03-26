Federal Prosecutor Whose Office Is Investigating Diddy Previously Took Down R. Kelly

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Two homes owned by music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs were raided by federal agents on Monday just months after he was sued by Cassie for sexual assault and sex trafficking.

According to reports, Homeland Security Investigations, who specialize in human trafficking cases, carried out the raids on Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes.

“Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners,” HSI said in a released statement. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Officials did not confirm that Diddy was the target of the investigation nor did they mention what was actually being investigated, though the Bad Boy owner is enthralled in multiple civil lawsuits about sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Ironically, the criminal investigation is being conducted by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, which is led by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who also prosecuted R. Kelly. In that instance, Williams secured convictions for racketeering and sex trafficking early last year, resulting in the disgraced singer being sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, with one year to run consecutive to the 30-year sentence previously imposed in the Eastern District of New York.

Williams was nominated by President Biden in August 2021 and confirmed by the United States Senate in October 2021. Before his role as United States Attorney, Williams served as Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force in the Southern District of New York. The Brooklyn-bred Jamaican attorney holds degrees from the University of Cambridge, Harvard University and Yale Law School.

Before the raids on his two homes, Diddy — also similar to R. Kelly — had been facing a slew of sex crime allegations.

In November, Diddy’s former girlfriend Casandra Ventura, a singer more popularly known as Cassie, filed a lawsuit accusing the hip-hop mogul of rape and abuse during their nearly 10-year-long relationship.

The New York Times first reported and included the allegations that Diddy not only raped her but also kept her on drugs to control her sexually and physically assaulted and abused her on multiple occasions.

“After years in silence and darkness,” Cassie said in a statement, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

The lawsuit also accuses Diddy of punching Cassie in the face until she began bleeding and even claims he was behind rapper Kid Cudi’s car exploding out of jealousy that he was dating Cassie.

“This is all true,” Kid Cudi’s rep told the New York Times.

Mr. Combs denied the allegations calling them “offensive and outrageous,” but quickly settled the suit out of court. Regardless of the settlement, the lawsuit was the catalyst that sparked more cases accusing Combs of sexual assault.

There is no telling if Diddy will meet the same fate as R. Kelly, but the feds don’t come knocking for play-play and they rarely miss.

