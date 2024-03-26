50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Deepfake Trump Video After Other Taunting Social Media Posts Taken Down

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Social media was buzzing on Monday with thoughts and comments about Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly being on the run after authorities raided his properties over sex trafficking allegations. So naturally, 50 Cent threw his own two cents in on the matter and of course, it was of the attempted comedic kind—at Diddy’s expense.

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper took to Instagram to lowkey clown Diddy over the raid and posted a picture of Diddy’s sons in handcuffs outside of the property with a caption that read “S–t just got real the Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs. ”

In a second post, Fiddy spoke on how bad things might be for Diddy now that police were carrying out these search warrants saying “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done they don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

Page Six reported:

The “Candy Shop” rapper — born Curtis Jackson — also shared a video by a social media user that dubbed Diddy as “too freaky for society,” captioning it, “ran off and left the kids in the whole shit, yo he doing the race said f–k it!”

For years, 50 has remained an ongoing critic of Diddy, calling the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer out on social media whenever the opportunity presented itself and going as far as joking about his sexuality.

His latest criticism comes just hours after Homeland Security raided Sean’s homes in California and Florida.

The posts have since been taken down.

On Tuesday, though, 50 had more to say via his Instagram account.

Early in the morning, 50 posted a deepfake video that used old footage of Donald Trump speaking while manipulating his voice via artificial intelligence to falsely depict the former president calling “Puffy” Combs “stupid” and the N-word. The deepfake video also falsely showed Trump referencing the time federal agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

To be sure, a “deepfake” is defined by Merriam-Webster as “an image or recording that has been convincingly altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said.”

Hours later on Tuesday afternoon, 50 took a jab at Jay-Z — whose face was pictured on a milk carton under the word, “MISSING” — by suggesting the legendary rapper wasn’t “answering his phone” when Diddy called.

50 isn’t wrong about at least one thing, though, allegedly. The alphabet boys wouldn’t go to these lengths to get Diddy unless they had solid proof that a crime was committed whether that be through evidence or witnesses. With Diddy’s whereabouts unknown as of Tuesday afternoon, things might only get worse as more information is bound to leak out and the possibility of more people coming forward with what they know grows by the day.

Looks like Diddy done did it this time and 50 Cent is here for all of it.

