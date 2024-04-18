Subscribe
News

Serena Williams And Elaine Welteroth Create Foundation To Improve Maternal Healthcare

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Elaine Welteroth and Serena Williams Launch birthFUND Initiative

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

This Black Maternal Health Week comes with an exciting and transformative announcement. Journalist and author Elaine Welteroth and tennis champion Serena Williams launched their birthFUND initiative, aimed at improving maternal healthcare.

Welteroth is on a mission to safeguard maternal health one birth at a time. She welcomed her first child, Silver Isley, in April 2022. Since then, she realized the financial hardships many moms face during and after pregnancy. This week Welteroth launched birthFUND, a fund that supports families in the U.S. who can’t afford the out-of-pocket costs of midwifery care.

“It all started with a little Instagram fundraiser for my birthday that raised enough money to cover the cost of birth care for not one but two families in just 16 hours,” Welteroth shared in an Instagram post. “Then I called on some friends, corporate partners, and beloved birth workers who formed a powerful founding funding circle. We are creating a safety net of resources for families across the country to expand immediate access to quality, life-saving maternal health care.”

The birthFUND mission focuses on removing financial barriers and expanding access to midwifery care, ensuring that quality birth support is affordable for families across the country. Additionally, they are advocating for broader insurance coverage and acceptance of midwifery, a critical step recognized by the World Health Organization as essential in preventing over 80% of maternal and neonatal deaths.

Elaine Welteroth and Serena Williams Launch birthFUND Initiative

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

According to the birthFUND site, the foundation advocates and invests in midwifery care and the inclusion of birth workers in the birth experience. They match individual funders with families in need of support during pregnancy and labor.

“Insurance, healthcare, and legislators aren’t changing fast enough to save the lives of mothers and birthing parents so we’re stepping in to create change ourselves,” the birthFUND mission statement reads. “We believe in a world in which every birthing person has access to safe, affirming, and joyful birthing care.”

To achieve this mission, Welteroth has also joined forces with other celebrity founders and investors, including tennis star and birthFUND co-founder Williams, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Kelly Rowland.

“Having babies in America was a wake-up call for both of us,” Williams said of the partnership in an op-ed for Time Magazine coauthored by Welteroth. “We have both accomplished a lot in our lives and careers [and] needless to say, we can do hard things. But nothing made us feel as disempowered as being pregnant and Black in America, left to rely upon a medical system that is statistically failing people who look like us.”

Williams experienced a near-death experience when delivering her first child back in 2017, and she was forced to undergo four surgeries afterward. The United States has the highest rate of maternal mortality in the world. Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth than non-Black mothers. The World Health Organization reports that Midwifery care could avert more than 80 percent of all maternal deaths, stillbirths, and neonatal deaths.

Welteroth, Williams and birthFUND hope to alleviate financial barriers that keep women from accessing this lifesaving care.

“We want to be part of creating solutions that change not only the conversation but also the standard of birth care in this country,” Welteroth and Williams wrote. “Parents deserve access to safe, dignified care. Right now, that human right is out of reach for far too many.”

This is major! Congrats to Welteroth and Williams. Be sure to check out birthFUND’s website to get more information.

SEE ALSO:

Serena Williams Shares How She’s ‘Getting Back Into The Swing Of Things’ At The Gym

5 Times Serena Williams Slayed The Fashion Game

Her GOATness!: A Serena Williams Photo Album From 25 Years At The U.S. Open
US Open Tennis 1998
24 photos

Serena Williams And Elaine Welteroth Create Foundation To Improve Maternal Healthcare  was originally published on globalgrind.com

RELATED TAGS

Serena Williams

More from NewsOne
Trending
Darius Rice, Ashley Jackson, lawsuit, Clinch County, Deputy Tinsley, Sheriff
News

White Woman Cop Falsely Claimed Black Veteran Groped Her, Lawsuit Says: ‘Exactly What Happened To Emmett Till’

Ajike "AJ" Owens GoFundMe
Race Matters

What Happened To Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens? White Woman Kills Unarmed Black Mother Of 4

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing
National

O.J. Still Owes The Goldmans A Lot Of Money And Fred Is Coming To Collect

Sports

NBA Bans Jontay Porter After Gambling Investigation Confirms He Bet On Games

Sade Robinson
News

What Happened To Sade Robinson? Everything We Know About Her Mysterious Disappearance

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention
Opinion

Mediocre White Man Charlie Kirk Suggests He Loves Segregation, Dislikes MLK In Jason Whitlock Interview

Former President Donald Trump Travels To Atlanta, Georgia
Politics

Black Woman Hugging Trump In Viral Chick-fil-A Video Shows How Desperately MAGA World Wants Black Friends

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Illinois State at Indiana State
Music

‘You Ain’t Country’: White Indiana State University Student’s Racist Beyoncé Video Draws Protests

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close