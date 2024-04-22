A Tribe Called Quest Finally Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A Tribe Called Quest will officially go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of this year’s inductee class along with Mary J. Blige.

On Sunday evening (April 21), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced their class of inductees for 2024 through their social media accounts. The legendary Hip-Hop group A Tribe Called Quest was among those to gain entry. The Queens, New York group of Q-Tip, the late Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi White had been previously nominated for the last few years until this point. The class also includes R&B icons Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick, and Kool & The Gang.

“Rock ’n’ roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes said in a statement. “This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

Jarobi White shared the news to his fans through his Instagram account, writing in the caption: “Wow!!! @qtiptheabstract @alishaheed we did it!!!! Phifey we got you in the hall of fame!!!! Wish you were here. Well I know you’re watching so….. Fuck yeah!!! lol To all of the questers, from the bottom of our hearts thank you!!!! #jedibusuness.” The induction makes A Tribe Called Quest the sixth Hip-Hop group to gain induction after Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run-DMC, Public Enemy, Beastie Boys, and N.W.A. The group’s induction also comes after missing out on two previous votes in 2022 and 2023. Their snub last year sparked ATCQ affiliate Consequence to blast the selection committee, writing: “What we not gon’ do is keep subjugating that name, A Tribe Called Quest, to a white popularity contest, and having them in there as the token n—-s pick. We gon’ stop that.”

Those who didn’t make the cut this year for induction included Eric B. & Rakim, Mariah Carey, and Sade. The 2024 induction class also includes rockers Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, and Jimmy Buffett along with the pioneering Big Mama Thornton. Two names instrumental to the success of Motown Records, executive Suzanne De Passe, and songwriter/producer Norman Whitfield, were also named. The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees will officially go in at a ceremony held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse next to the museum in Cleveland, Ohio on October 19, with the ceremony being aired live on ABC and streaming on Hulu the following day.

