Chicago’s Black Population Drops To Third In Nation; Atlanta Now Second

From the Huffington Post:

In one of the greatest domestic population shifts in American history, African Americans poured out of the South in the early 20th century. The so-called “Great Migration” brought millions of southern blacks to areas across the country, including hundreds of thousands who came to Chicago. The city’s South Side quickly became the black capital of the United States.

Click here to view photos.

Now, according to a new report, that same trend is operating in reverse.

“The State of Metropolitan America,” compiled by the Brookings Institute, shows that Chicago has been surpassed by Atlanta, Georgia as the city with the second-largest black population in America.

The New York metro area has by far the largest number of African-Americans — over 3 million, almost as many as Chicago and Atlanta combined.

Click here to read more.

RELATED STORIES

Census Estimate: D.C. Black Population Is Shrinking

Caribbean-Americans Seek Their Own Ethnicity Box On Census Form