Ava DuVernay’s Nonprofit Launches $250,000 Fund For Creators And Arts Organizations

From When They See Us to Selma, director Ava DuVernay is known for bringing poignant narratives to both the small and silver screen and she has set out to empower others to do the same. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her nonprofit ARRAY Alliance recently launched a fund to support organizations and creatives who are dedicated to using the arts as an avenue to bring stories about underserved communities to the forefront.

Ava DuVernay's Array Foundation (@ARRAYNow) launched a $250,000 fund to provide grants for creators and organizations telling stories of underrepresented communities, especially those impacted by the global #coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/5rwnEVha7F — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 14, 2020

Through the $250,000 fund, ARRAY Alliance will issue grants to underrepresented creators and arts-centered organizations who have experienced roadblocks as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis. The foundation has already provided 14 $10,000 grants to honorees that have been working on projects focused on the stories of women and disenfranchised communities. Among some of the recipients included Cinema Detroit, the Houston Museum of African American Culture, Black Femme Supremacy Film Festival and the Sankofa Film Society.

“Establishing ARRAY Grants furthers ARRAY’s mission to support arts advocates around the country that are cultural necessities in their communities. With more content from creators of color and women being made, it’s crucial to support the organizations that nurture and nourish these voices,” said ARRAY Alliance Executive Director Regina Miller. “In just the last few weeks, we’ve all gained a new appreciation for the value of human connection and the simple comfort of being together, sharing stories, in a place that feels safe and welcoming. Every community deserves that.”

News about the fund comes two weeks after DuVernay’s grassroots distribution, arts and advocacy collective ARRAY launched the #ArrayMatinee weekly digital film series to keep individuals entertained amid stay-at-home orders. The lineup of films features narratives that are reflective of the Black diaspora.

