Subscribe
Entertainment

Black Girls Rock! Awards Show Makes Much-Anticipated Return To Lifetime

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Show

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Black Girls Rock! returns to television this year through a broadcast partnership with Lifetime. The beloved awards show makes a triumphant return with Academy award-nominee Danielle Brooks hosting and countless tributes honoring award-winning talent like Tracee Ellis Ross, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Stephanie Mills. Read more about the upcoming celebration inside.

Black Girls Rock! CEO and founder Beverly Bond announced that the long-awaited awards show would return to television this year with Lifetime. Black Girls Rock! Awards show aims to celebrate the outstanding contributions of trailblazers, entertainers, icons, community activists, pioneers, business moguls, thought leaders, and rising stars. The show will be taped at the Fox Theatre on June 27 and later air August 1, 2024, on Lifetime.

“As the Black Girls Rock! Awards make their much-anticipated return to television on Lifetime, we are thrilled to reignite this empowering platform on a new network in the vibrant city of Atlanta, our new cultural epicenter for celebration,” Bond shared in a statement. “In a world where the voices of women of color are often marginalized, our resurgence is a bold declaration of presence—more audacious, more resilient, and more dedicated than ever to elevating Black women and girls worldwide.”

Critically acclaimed actress, singer, and producer Danielle Brooks, known for her roles in The Color Purple and “Orange is the New Black,” is set to host the event. Fans should be prepared for a star-studded lineup of honorees, including former Black Girls Rock! Awards show host, founder and co-CEO of Pattern Beauty, and award-winning actress Tracee Elliss Ross, who will receive the ‘Star Power Award.’

Acclaimed filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love and Basketball) is set to receive the ‘Shot Caller Award.’ Black Girls Rock! will honor Grammy award-winning singer, actress and entrepreneur, Fantasia, with the Black Girl Magic Award. Creator of designer fashion Brand Brother Vellies and The Fifteen Percent Pledge initiative, philanthropist Aurora James will receive the ‘Boss Up Award.’

Singer and Broadway icon Stephanie Mills will receive the ‘Living Legend Award.” The ‘Young, Gifted and Black’ Award will go to animator and sustainability advocate Maya Penn.

As for the ‘Community Change Agent Award,’ ‘Mama Glow’ founder, maternal health advocate, doula and wellness practitioner Latham Thomas will be honored later this summer on Lifetime.

“Lifetime is thrilled to partner with Beverly Bond and BLACK GIRLS ROCK! for this historic celebration of Black women’s excellence. As the premier women’s network, this partnership is a strategic alignment of our visions, underscoring our commitment to amplifying the voices and impact of women of color,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E, Lifetime.

The Black Girls Rock! Awards have served as a beacon of inspiration and a cultural pillar for over 15 years, celebrating the profound achievements and indomitable spirit of Black womanhood. Esteemed luminaries such as Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Regina King, Yara Shahidi, Angela Davis, Janet Jackson, and many more have graced their stage, reinforcing the event’s significance as a cultural milestone. The 2024 Awards promises to be a momentous celebration of excellence and empowerment.

Alongside the awards return, the expansive Black Girls Rock! Experience will unfold across Atlanta, creating an array of dynamic city-wide activations. including the BGR! Film Festival screening over 75 films, the Black Cloud Rainmaker Summit, and the VIP Pre-Awards Shot Caller Dinner and fundraising gala.

The televised special is produced by B.G.R. Enterprises Inc., BondVision Media, and Done + Dusted. The Executive Producers are Beverly Bond, creator and CEO of Black Girls Rock!; Jane Mun and Kristen V. Carter Executive Producer/Showrunners and David Jammy, Executive Producer, Done and Dusted.

The 2024 Black Girls Rock! Awards is sponsored by Procter & Gamble and Lexus.

Get your tickets at the Fox Theatre website. For updates or more information about Black Girls Rock! visit their website. The host, performances, and full schedule of the Black Girls Rock! Experience will be announced at a later date.

SEE ALSO:

Can AI Help Improve Access To Mental Healthcare In Black Communities?

The Mindset Of An Entrepreneur: How This Mom Of Four Balances A Business, A Career And Motherhood

10 Black Dating Apps For Romantics Trying To Find Love
Handsome woman embracing a man
10 photos

Black Girls Rock! Awards Show Makes Much-Anticipated Return To Lifetime  was originally published on globalgrind.com

RELATED TAGS

Black Girls Rock

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Black Girls Rock Awards, Show, Newark, USA - 26 Aug 2018
Entertainment

Black Girls Rock! Awards Show Makes Much-Anticipated Return To Lifetime

Dream Defenders x NewsOne
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Reclaiming Journalism: Dream Defenders And NewsOne Announce Partnership For Media Justice

Dream Defenders x NewsOne
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Still On The Journey: The Women Who Are Defending Black America’s Freedom Dream

Duke Ellington Playing Piano
Music

Exclusive: Michael Eric Dyson Talks Duke Ellington’s Enduring Musical Influence 50 Years After Bandleader’s Death

Mothers Of Black Men Killed By Police Speak Out Against Proposed NY Menthol Ban
Politics

George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Reintroduced 4 Years After Notorious Police Murder In Minneapolis

Minneapolis Marks Two Year Anniversary Since Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer 77 items
News

Justice For George Floyd Timeline: Policing Changes ‘Will Never Be Enough,’ Uncle Says

Race & Justice: Marilyn Mosby Interview
News

No Prison For Marilyn Mosby As Baltimore’s Former Top Prosecutor Is Sentenced

Reec Swiney - BlackYard Chickenz
Money

Mindset Of An Entrepreneur: Why Black People Should Consider Homesteading To Create Generational Wealth

View All
Trending Stories
Jury Deliberates In Rudy Giuliani Defamation Trial
Politics

MAGAts Trevian Kutti And Angela Stanton-King Fight Over Trump Involvement In Ruby Freeman Case

News - George Floyd Protest - March for Black Womxn - Times Square
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Where Are Black Men In The Protection Of Black Women?

OJ Simpson Criminal Trial - Simpson Tries on Blood Stained Gloves - June 15, 1995
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

Kim Porter 2005 MTV VMA - The Sanctuary by BWR & Best Events Premiere Gifting Hotel - Day 2
Nation

Kim Porter’s Autopsy Results Revealed As Questions Linger In Model’s Death

Premiere Of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 - Arrivals
Black News

The History Of Black People With Blue Eyes

Hunter Biden Addresses Being Called To Testify To House Oversight Committee On Capitol Hill
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Racist’ While Racist White People Call Crockett ‘Ghetto’

"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens
Nation

Every Receipt Proving Candace Owens Is A Con Artist Who Is Following The Money

Cheddar Man
Black News

Ireland’s Earliest Inhabitants Were Black People With Blue Eyes

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close