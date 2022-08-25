Madam C.J. Walker Honored By Barbie With Inspiring Women Doll In Her Likeness

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Barbie recognizes entrepreneur, philanthropist, and first documented self-made female millionaire Madam C.J. Walker with a Barbie doll in her likeness.

Madam C.J. Walker is a pioneer in the beauty industry. The Louisiana native worked her way up from a washerwoman to a successful business owner who garnered a fortune selling hair products made for Black people. Madam C.J. Walker’s significant contributions to the beauty industry have opened doors for Black women who have followed in her footsteps. And with the help of Madam C.J. Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, A’Lelia Bundles, Barbie was able to honor her contributions with a beautiful doll that is a gorgeous reflection of the icon.

The lovely Madam C.J. Walker doll is the epitome of a vintage boss. She’s clothed in a dashing floral printed blouse that features ruffle trimmings around the shoulders and puff sleeves. Her blouse is paired with a floor-length turquoise skirt, and her hair is parted in the middle, braided at the crown, and out in the back.

Madam C.J. Walker’s doll is part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women series, which pays homage to heroines who left their mark on this world with their prolific contributions.

The Barbie series also recognizes other amazing Black women throughout history.

Maya Angelou’s doll is clothed in a beautiful floral print dress with a matching head wrap. The writer, author, activist, and teacher is also holding the book, ’I Know Why A Cage Bird Sings.’ Famous jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald’s barbie dawns an elegant plum gown with gathered sleeves as she holds a microphone while serenading the world. Activist Rosa Parks’ featured doll is clothed in a beautiful floral print dress with an overcoat. Each doll is a recreation of the period as well as the fashion from their particular eras.

As young girls learn about the legacy of Madam C.J. Walker, they now have a doll that reminds them of her greatness. They also can play with a barbie doll that is a representation of what they can become.

The Madam C.J. Walker doll is available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Mattel Creations for $35.

