Subscribe
Entertainment

Does Will Smith Owe Black America An Explanation For Slapping Chris Rock?

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Stephen A, Smith, Will Smith, Oscars, Slap, Chris Rock, Bad Boys, Apology

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

 

Stephen A. Smith firmly believes that Will Smith owes the Black community an apology for the unforgettable Oscars slap incident involving Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards in March 2022. The drama transpired following a joke made by Rock about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, bald head.

On the June 9 episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the esteemed sports commentator subtly suggested that the underwhelming box office performance of Will and Martin Lawrence’s film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, may have been influenced, in part, by Will’s failure to adequately explain his actions at the prestigious awards ceremony. 

 

Stephen’s remark sparked confusion among Black social media users, who were unsure of the journalist’s stance, especially considering that Will and Martin’s film raked in $104,600,000 in global box office sales upon its June 7 release, according to Box Office Mojo. Nevertheless, Stephen expressed skepticism, stating that he wouldn’t be surprised if box office figures “ultimately plummeted” due to Will’s lackluster apology.

Later on in his segment, the ESPN analyst urged Will to conduct “an actual sit-down interview” where he could explain his infamous slap struck upon Rock in detail and apologize to the Black community. Ultimately, Stephen revealed that he would “never stop being a Will Smith fan” after the incident and would “in all likelihood” go see Bad Boys: Ride or Die. However, he felt it would be imperative for the actor to make amends with Black fans if he wanted the film to do better.

“I’m just saying a lot of folks ain’t get over what happened,” Stephen said, alleging that there were multiple fans who shared a similar stance. “Lots of folks find it hard to just go to the movies to watch you. I’m one of those people and I never missed a Will Smith movie.”

 

Fans react to Stephen A. Smith’s comment on YouTube.

Thoughts on Stephen’s bizarre segment flooded the comments section on YouTube, with droves of Black social media users slamming him for his thoughts. Many stated that they were still fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum despite the slap.

We don’t need a sit-down from Will Smith. You can’t speak for us, speak for yourself,” wrote one user.

Another penned, “Real fans never stopped. Not gonna judge someone over 1 incident after over 30 years of no issues.”

A third commented, “We never left Will Smith. Will always support him.”

In March 2022, Smith issued a formal apology to Rock on Instagram, calling his actions “unacceptable and inexcusable.” He followed up with a six-minute long video, taking accountability for his poor behavior in July of that year.

While acknowledging the inappropriateness of Will Smith’s actions, it’s crucial to approach the situation with grace. He promptly apologized and took full responsibility for his behavior, reportedly even attempting to make amends with Rock in private.

Continuously scrutinizing him isn’t productive. If Stephen seeks closure, a private conversation with Will suffices; there’s no need to prolong public discourse on the matter. Let’s shift our focus away from the incident. We’ve had our fill of discussions surrounding the altercation.

SEE ALSO:

Stephen A. Smith Defends Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Speech That Democrats Say Was Inciting ‘Political Violence’

Stephen A. Smith Says Jerry Jones ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Scrutiny For School Segregation Photo

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year
911nyc_07_076_mac.jpg Harry Roland dispenses information to anyone who will listen, giving out facts about 9/11 for the past 5 years around Ground Zero. A visit to New York city as it prepares for the 5 year anniversary of the destruction of the World
42 photos

RELATED TAGS

Academy Awards Chris Rock Stephen A Smith Will Smith

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Will Smith, Stephen A. Smith
Entertainment

Does Will Smith Owe Black America An Explanation For Slapping Chris Rock?

African american guy with usa flag protests and shouts
News

Racist Conspiracy Theories Black Americans Believe Are Still Happening Today

Jonathan Kaye, shown on viral video punching Black woman in Brooklyn on 6/8/2024
Crime

NYPD Not Investigating ‘Jonathan Kaye’ Punching Woman In Viral Video, Encourages Victims To Come Forward

AP African-American Studies pilot program
Education

South Carolina Abruptly Stops Offering AP African American Studies Course

911nyc_07_076_mac.jpg Harry Roland dispenses information to anyone who will listen, giving out facts about 9/11 for the past 5 years around Ground Zero. A visit to New York city as it prepares for the 5 year anniversary of the destruction of the World 42 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

Donald Trump Participates In A Turning Point Town Hall In Phoenix, Arizona
Politics

Barely Closeted White Nationalist Charlie Kirk Announces Trump Campaign Partnership

Jonathan Kaye, shown on viral video punching Black woman in Brooklyn on 6/8/2024
Crime

Who Is Jonathan Kaye? White Man Who Punched ‘Black Woman’ At NYC Pride Event Is Reportedly Identified

Baraboo in Sauk County, Wisconsin
News

Police Call Motives Of White Dad Who Pushed Black Superintendent’ Pre-Planned’

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
social media video of "Karen" being racist while parking a car
Video Category

‘I’m White. We Rule!’ Latest Karen Video Shows What All Karens Think While Harassing Black People

Select Committee Investigating January 6
Sports

Republi-Karen Jim Banks Sends Letter To WNBA Demanding ‘Excessive Attacks’ On Caitlin Clark Stop

General Mills Stock Drops As Consumers Seek More Value In Their Purchases
News

‘Good Ole Boys’: Georgia General Mills Run By ‘White Supremacists,’ Lawsuit Claims

House Lawmakers Work Towards Electing New Speaker On Capitol Hill
Politics

‘Jim Crow’: Congressional Black Caucus Rips Byron Donalds For Saying Black Families Were Stronger Under Racist Laws

Earnest Williams and Ericka King RICO
News

Shirley Strawberry Husband Hit With RICO Charges For Scamming ‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ Listeners

David Tupper Houston racist security guard in viral video
Video Category

Video Shows Racist Security Guard Repeatedly Call Black Woman The N-Word For Honking At Him In Traffic

'All-Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event 9 items
Photos

10 Black Trump Supporters

'Karen's Husband': Social Media Spotlights White Men Who Love To Call The Police
Nation

Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White Men Who Also Love To Call The Police

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close