Politics

Rep. Byron Donalds Warns He Would Be Ready To ‘Step In’ And Be President If He Was Donald Trump’s VP

Published on June 18, 2024

MANHATTAN, NY - MAY 23 : Former President Donald Trump greets

Former President Donald Trump greets Representative Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, during a campaign rally at Crotona Park in the Bronx on May 23, 2024. | Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Wouldn’t it be hilarious if Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Byron Donalds got into a Sunken Place steel cage match to see who would be the leading Black for MAGA to join Donald Trump in a second term in the Oval Office? After all, both men have erroneously likened Trump’s conviction on 34 felonies to anti-Black racism during Jim Crow. Both men appear to serve the sole purpose of being the GOP’s Black voices that spin the narrative about Black people to whatever pleases their white conservative overlords. Both men shamelessly fall all over themselves to serve as his faithful disciples and mascarade as his resident “Black friends” he’ll undoubtedly use to deflect when he’s being called the bigot he demonstrably is. And both Tim Scott and Byron Donalds appear to be hinting around that they want to be his running mate. His VP. His HHNIC (Head House N…well, you know the rest).

Donalds recently took things a step further than simply throwing his name in the MAGA hat to be Trump’s vice president should he win in November, he has even contemplated whether he’s ready to step in as America’s first Black Republican president should the commander-in-triple-felonies-plus-four become, well, unavailable.

From The Hill:

NBC’s Peter Alexander asked Donalds on “Meet the Press” if he would be prepared to step in as president on “day one” if he was chosen as Trump’s vice president and elected to office. Donalds, who has been floated as a vice presidential hopeful, said he would be ready to take the helm if necessary.

“Look, I think that I would have an ability to step in. I’m actually pretty intelligent. I can sift through issues really, really well. It’s about judgment. It’s about logic streams. It’s about how you make decisions at the end of the day. And then you cannot discount the fact that you would have a lot of people who are very qualified to be around to help you do that job and do what’s in the best interest of the American people,” Donalds said.

“Do I believe in myself? One hundred percent I do. And so, you know, we’ll see what President Trump decides. I’m going to support whatever he does,” he added.

You almost have to admire Donalds’ confidencenot just in believing he’s ready to be president, but even believing in the first place that he’s truly a top contender to be Trump’s VP, considering how Donalds was clearly wrong when he thought his fellow Republicans would support his candidacy for speaker of the House last year.

Still, you never know. It has been widely reported that Donalds, along with Scott, is on the shortlist of possible running mates for Trump, who is out here trying to convince people that he couldn’t possibly be racist because he has “so many Black friends.” So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Trump was somewhere in Mar-a-Lago thinking: “Scott or Donalds, Donalds or Scott? Damn, too bad Mandingo fights aren’t still legal.”

Donalds recently called on the U.S. Supreme Court to “step in” and do something about Trump’s recent conviction, because, like many in the GOP, he appears to believe the Republican-dominated court is there solely to serve the will of MAGA World, not justice.

But wouldn’t it be hilarious if it was all an act, and, in reality, Donalds was hoping Trump would choose him as VP and then go to jail because he has been eyeing the presidency the entire time? It would make him a little more interesting and less of a garden-variety “Black friend” at least.

Again—you just never really know. 

Byron Donalds Was ‘Right’ About Jim Crow And The Black Family, Civil Rights Activist Bob Woodson Says

‘Uncle Tom’: Video Shows Rep. Byron Donalds Get Called A ‘Race Traitor’ During D.C. Campus Protest

