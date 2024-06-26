Subscribe
News

Mississippi Woman Demands Justice After White Man Threatens Her Life During Racist Road Rage Incident

Published on June 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
neco-eley-racist-road-rage-biloxi-mississippi

Source: UCG / Getty

A Mississippi woman is demanding justice after she was threatened and called racial slurs by a white man during a road rage incident.

According to SunHerald, Neco Eley was driving down U.S. 90 in Biloxi, headed to the doctor’s office with her 6-year-old grandson when she saw a bald, white man driving a silver Mercedes-Benz erratically behind her, almost causing an accident. Fearing the man would crash, she began filming with her cell phone out the car window. The man yelled at another innocent bystander, pulled behind Eley and began to harass, threaten, and taunt her with racial stereotypes.

“I should take you out that car and beat you with a tire iron,” he yelled in Eley’s video.

He also told her to go “back to Africa,” according to the video.

In the video, the man can be seen calling the woman a racial slur at least five times.

If Eley’s grandson wasn’t in the car the man said he would “snatch” her phone and “smash” it to pieces.

Throughout the disturbing video, Eley nervously laughed to try to keep her grandson calm, who she said was very nervous during the ordeal.

After about 5 minutes of threats, the man gave her the middle finger and drove away. When Eley got to the doctor’s office her grandson was visibly shaken and began to cry.

“It’s going to be fine,” she remembered telling him. “It’s going to be fine.”

When talking with the SunHerald, she recalled driving to her daughter’s house to watch the video for the first time.

“This man threatened me,” she said, “When I first watched it, it just broke me down.”

On Tuesday, Biloxi Police confirmed that a judge declined to issue an arrest warrant for the man who threatened Eley after she filed for simple assault charges last week.

The decision has bewildered some Biloxi leaders, but Eley and the community have vowed to continue demanding justice.

Biloxi Council member Felix Gines told the SunHerald that the language that man used “goes against our country,” and that he belongs in jail. “He doesn’t need the privilege of driving on our roads,” Gines said.

Since the incident, Neco Eley says the fear hasn’t left and that she needs to take sleeping pills to get rest.  She says she is afraid he might find her again so she mostly stays home.

“My mind is heavy,” she said. “My justice is to see him pay for what he said to me.”

SEE ALSO:

Former Mississippi Cop Gets Just 1 Year In Prison For Forcing Latino Man To Suck Urine Off Of Jail Cell Floor

Torture Accusations Could Lead To Civil Rights Case In Mississippi

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year
Denver Post Archives
45 photos

RELATED TAGS

Black woman death threat Mississippi racist road rage road rage

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Traffic driving past the Biloxi Lighthouse at sunset on Highway 90 in Biloxi, Mississippi
News

Mississippi Woman Demands Justice After White Man Threatens Her Life During Racist Road Rage Incident

Jamaal Bowman Campaigns One Day Before New York Primary
Politics

Jamaal Bowman Loses New York Primary To George Latimer Campaign Fueled By Racist Dog Whistles

Taylor Casey
News

Finding Taylor Casey: Family Seeks Answers After Black Woman Goes Missing In Bahamas During Yoga Retreat

Auma Obama getting teargassed in Kenya
News

Kenya Protests: Obama’s Sister Praised For Bravery After She, Daughter Get Teargassed On Live TV

Justice For Black Lives
News

Honoring Tamir Rice On His 22nd Birthday

Happy interracial student girls on stairs at campus talking on break.
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: What Does It Mean To ‘Talk Black’?

Photo of PRINCE
Music

The Sacred And The Secular: 40 Years Ago Today Prince Blessed Us With ‘Purple Rain’

Networking, walking or business people shaking hands in city for project agreement or b2b deal. Teamwork, outdoor handshake or men meeting for a negotiation, offer or partnership opportunity together
Good News

Black Men Build Launches ‘New Men Tour,’ A Safe Space For Black Men To Build Community

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Julian Lewis
News

Justice For Julian Lewis: Use-Of-Force Experts Question Decision Not To Prosecute Trooper Who Killed Black Driver

1994 Premiere "Naked Gun 33 1/3"
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
News

Timbaland And Swizz Beatz Dragged After Announcing Deal To Relaunch Verzuz On X

Black Folklore

Black Folklore

Donna Summer 10 items
Entertainment

Top 10 Disco Divas Of All Time

Republican Presidential Debate
News

Tim Scott ‘Will Become A Father’ In August, Trey Gowdy Says

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Native Americans They Can ‘Leave’ If They Hate America

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close