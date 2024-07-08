Former Trump Aide Calls Kamala Harris A ‘DEI Hire,’ And Even A Newsmax Host Knew How Racist It Was

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s episode of “DEI Hire” Is The New N-word, a former Donald Trump aide made a remark about Vice President Kamala Harris that was so demonstrably racist that even a host at Newsmax, the Wish version of Fox News, called him out on it.

John Ullyot, who served in the Department of Veterans Affairs and as National Security Council spokesperson under the Trump administration, first claimed, as many Obama-obsessed Republicans have recently, that former President Barack Obama has been “running the show” behind the scenes of the Biden administration. Somehow, he linked that lie to another lie about President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 election, which then led him to a third lie regarding Harris becoming the new Democratic nominee for president, which he used as a segue to call Harris a “DEI hire” simply because she’s a Black woman.

From HuffPost:

It meant the Democratic 2024 presidential nomination will now go to Harris (even though Biden has steadfastly refused to quit his campaign, despite increasing calls to do so following his disastrous debate performance) because “she was a DEI hire,” said Ullyot. Newsmax’s Sarah Williamson responded: “OK, the DEI thing I strongly disagree with here but this is not my place to have the disagreement with you.” Columnist Ellis Henican, a Democrat, jumped in: “Yeah. You shouldn’t talk, John, you shouldn’t talk like that. It makes you sound like a racist. Don’t talk like that.” “Look, it’s the party that embraces DEI,” Ullyot countered. “Those are the guys that put identity above qualifications.” Henican pushed back, “Don’t talk like that.”

Again, how racist does someone have to be to make a Newsmax host uncomfortable? NEWSMAX! Just a couple of weeks ago, Newsmax host Greg Kelly compared Trump being found guilty by a jury of his peers to the brutal murder of Emmett Till—but Ullyot’s racism crosses the line?