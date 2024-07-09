Costco Karens Video Shows White Women Harassing Black Shopper: ‘You Just Hit Me!’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a new Karen video floating around the interwebs featuring a Costco Karen duo, a Black man who was sick of their white nonsense, and a camera person who was there to have the Black man’s back.

The video begins with two white women holding a shopping cart and following ridiculously closely behind a Black man, who looks back and shouts, “Hit me with that motherf****** cart one more time, I’m gonna punch you in your f****** face! Back the f*** off of me!”

The two women didn’t appear to be the least bit shaken up over the man’s outburst, and they certainly didn’t back off of him even an inch, despite the fact that their cart appeared to be right up against the man’s back with plenty of room in the aisle to give him space. They simply continued following closely behind the man until he turned around and repeated, “Back the f*** off of me!” while pushing Team Karen’s cart away.

The woman holding the cart claimed she wasn’t up on him while she clearly was, prompting the man to shout, “You just hit me!” That’s when the woman who was filming the caucasity-infused spectacle began to call out Karen x Karen for harassing the Black man who was clearly just trying to get away from them.

“Lady you need to stop, you’ve been harassing him this whole time,” the camerawoman said.

“Thank you,” the frustrated Black man exclaimed.

“I wasn’t harassing him,” the Karen holding the cart responded with a smirk on her face that made it pretty clear she knew exactly what she was doing.

According to the caption on the original TikTok video, before the recording began, the Karen tag team had accused the man of cutting them in line when he only stepped aside from his cart to grab an item from a nearby shelf.

The next thing that happened represents one of the most obnoxious things about Karen incidents: An employee intervenes and then backs off once it’s revealed that the white people were the aggressors, not the Black man.

As the Black man continues to go back and forth with Costco Karen and Co., the employee, a white man, bypasses the Black man and walks straight to the white women to see what’s going on. The woman behind the camera immediately tells him, “She’s been harassing him the entire time,” which the Karen squad denied. It really did appear that the second the employee found the Black man wasn’t the aggressor, he vanished as quickly as he appeared.

This is generally the standard when it comes to these altercations: white people harass Black people, Black people get frustrated and then get loud, the white people play innocent, and the Black people get labeled “angry” and “aggressive.” It’s usually around that point that the police get called.

Fortunately, that didn’t happen here. Instead, Karen Plus began arguing with the camerawoman before getting frustrated with the whole thing and going their own way, which is exactly what they should have done from the start.

But, hey, Karens are going to Karen, amirite?

