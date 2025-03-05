Are Elon Musk And DOGE’s Massive Layoffs Hurting Black People?

Elon Musk’s quasi-government initiative, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has sparked significant controversy for its influence on government policies, particularly through its “workforce optimization initiative,” signed by President Trump on Feb. 11. As previously reported, the polarizing initiative led to the buyouts of approximately 75,000 federal employees, followed by widespread layoffs across agencies such as the Department of Education, the Department of Labor, and others. Many of those affected were either still in their probationary periods, unable to appeal their terminations, or long-serving employees who had dedicated decades to their roles.

Federal jobs have allowed Black workers to build wealth and support their families.

For Black workers, who make up 18.6% of the federal workforce according to Pew Research, these jobs are crucial not only for supporting their families but also for achieving upward mobility, as highlighted by Sheria Smith, president of the American Federation of Government Employees.

“The federal workforce was a means to help build Black middle class. It hired Black Americans at a higher rate than private employers,” Smith told NBC News in an interview published Feb. 22.

Federal jobs have long served as a stable source of employment and a safeguard against systemic racial bias in hiring and promotions, offering Black workers an essential alternative to being overlooked in the private sector. These positions played a vital role in helping Black workers enter and succeed in the middle class.

However, massive cuts initiated by the Trump administration, driven by Elon Musk’s DOGE, are now threatening to dismantle this reliable pathway to financial security. In recent weeks, at least 75,000 federal employees accepted buyouts, and thousands more were laid off, with further cuts expected in the months ahead. According to DOGE’s website, the initiative aims to save $105 billion in government spending through workforce reductions, contract renegotiations, fraud elimination, grant cancellations, and other measures.

Significantly, some of the departments facing layoffs are not only staffed largely by Black workers but also provide essential services to Black communities across the U.S. President Trump has proposed shutting down the Department of Education entirely, a move that would result in the loss of jobs for the 30% of Black workers employed there. According to Smith, 74 employees have been laid off so far, with 60 of them being Black.

Eliminating the DOE would hit Black students the hardest.

Shutting down the Department of Education would have devastating consequences for Black students, who rely heavily on financial aid, work-study funds, and grants to overcome the financial barriers they often face in obtaining higher education. Black students are disproportionately impacted by student loan debt, with an average balance of $52,726, as noted by the Education Data Initiative.

Before the pandemic, 80.6% of Black students received some form of financial aid from the government, according to the Journal of Blacks in Higher Education. However, with the potential elimination of such funding, Black students could face even higher debt burdens, particularly as Biden’s student loan forgiveness initiative has stalled under the current Republican administration.

The loss of these funds also impacts under-resourced school districts, which are disproportionately attended by Black children, Time notes. In the 2021–2022 school year, public schools received $124.9 billion in federal funds, equating to $2,536 per student. Without these critical financial resources, schools would struggle to meet basic needs and continue providing essential services.

The Department of Labor’s massive layoffs could stop the agency from upholding labor laws crucial for the protection of Black workers.

Under the guise of Trump and Musk, the Department of Labor (DOL) has also faced significant staff reductions in recent weeks, which could hamper its ability to enforce fair pay and safety regulations. Per Bloomberg Law, according to sources familiar with the matter, these cuts have affected at least six departments, potentially limiting the agency’s capacity to conduct inspections and uphold labor laws that are especially important for Black workers. Notably, DOL staff were recently asked to submit bullet points outlining their work from the previous week, with the suggestion that failure to comply could be considered a resignation, a directive that has caused confusion and frustration among employees.

Any reduction in DOL staff will diminish the agency’s ability to enforce the labor protections that many Black workers rely on. A 2015 study found that between 1973 and 2007, African American workers had higher unionization rates in the private sector than white workers for decades, largely because unions protected discriminatory treatment in non-unionized workplaces, where African Americans often faced unequal treatment or bias. However, as unions have declined over time, this has worsened wage inequality between Black and white workers and left the door open for discriminatory policies to stop Black workers from advancing in the workforce.

The same goes for the Department of Health and Human Services.

The disastrous consequences of these mass layoffs do not end there. Additionally, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees crucial programs like Medicaid and Medicare, and works to combat infectious diseases and advance medical research, has also seen major layoffs, including where more than 1,300 new hires were reportedly laid off, 20% of the department’s workforce is Black. This staff reduction undermines the department’s ability to address health disparities that disproportionately affect Black Americans, such as higher rates of chronic diseases, infant mortality, and pregnancy-related complications. Black Americans are more likely to be uninsured than white Americans, further exacerbating these disparities. The loss of HHS personnel could hinder efforts to improve health outcomes and advance medical research, especially for diseases like cancer, which disproportionately impact Black communities.

Trump and Musk need to reconsider these policies and fully understand the long-term impact on those who depend on these essential services and jobs to support their families. We have a long road ahead.

