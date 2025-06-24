Source: R1 / R1

As summer temperatures soar, it’s important to take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from extreme heat. High temperatures can lead to serious health risks such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration—especially for children, older adults, and people with chronic health conditions. Here are some practical tips to stay safe during hot weather:

1. Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol, as they can increase dehydration. Add a pinch of salt or an electrolyte drink if you’re sweating heavily.

2. Limit Outdoor Activities

Try to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day—typically between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must go outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

3. Use Fans and Air Conditioning

Air conditioning is the best way to cool down. If you don’t have AC at home, spend time in public places like libraries, malls, or community cooling centers. Fans can help, but they’re not effective alone in extreme heat.

4. Check on Vulnerable Individuals

Check in on elderly neighbors, young children, and people with disabilities or chronic illnesses. Make sure they’re staying cool and hydrated.

5. Never Leave Children or Pets in Cars

Temperatures inside a car can rise rapidly, even with the windows cracked. It’s never safe to leave anyone inside a parked vehicle.

6. Know the Signs of Heat Illness

Watch for symptoms like heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, or confusion. If someone shows signs of heatstroke—such as a rapid pulse, high body temperature, or unconsciousness—call 911 immediately.

Taking these precautions can help you enjoy the summer safely and avoid heat-related emergencies. Stay cool, stay safe!

Tips For Staying Safe During Extreme Summer Heat was originally published on 92q.com