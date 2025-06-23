Willow Newell Becomes 1st Black Woman Crowned ‘Miss Wisconsin’

Source: Oatfeelgood / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Willow Newell, who made history as the first Black woman to win Miss Wisconsin on June 21. The Racine native will now be heading to compete in the Miss America competition, which will take place in Orlando, Florida, in the first week of September.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Newell, a recent Carthage College graduate, beat out over 29 contestants at Saturday’s competition, excelling in five categories: evening gown, talent, private interview, health and wellness, and an on-stage conversation about community service. The talented 22-year-old earned $13,000 in scholarships, along with an additional $2,300 in scholarships for her impressive performance, WISN noted.

Additionally, Newell earned the top-scoring vocalist during the competition. She impressed the judges with a powerful rendition of “And I’m Telling You” from Dreamgirls, which earned her the Ryan Guy Memorial Music Scholarship.

Reflecting on the huge win via Instagram, Newell told fans that her life would be “forever changed” by the extraordinary moment.

“I AM GOING TO MISS AMERICA!!! 💚💚💚 WHAT IS HAPPENING!?!” the pageant winner wrote, captioning a photo of herself being crowned “Miss Wisconsin” wearing a stunning green dress. “I AM ABSOLUTELY SPEECHLESS!! This week has been an absolute whirlwind spent with the best girls in the best city @cityofnewberlin, and to represent my hometown of Racine for the past six months has been an absolute dream!”

Newell has been involved with the Miss Wisconsin competition since 2017. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Musical Theater from Carthage College in May 2025. With over 15 years of vocal performance experience, she has contributed to more than 15 community and collegiate theater productions, both on stage and behind the scenes, WISN noted.

Beyond her artistic achievements, Newell launched a community initiative called “Expression Without Exclusion,” which focuses on promoting inclusivity and accessibility in the arts for people from all walks of life, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Newell said she was excited about having the opportunity to showcase her power and purpose on the Miss Wisconsin stage.

“Tonight, I had the opportunity to share my heart with the judges and the state of Wisconsin. My passion and mission in life is to transform lives through the arts, to make everyone feel included, and to create spaces for expression #ExpressionWithoutExclusion,” she wrote, adding, “It is an absolute honor to be the first Black woman to represent the state of Wisconsin! And I cannot wait to step on the Miss America stage and meet all of you while serving this beautiful state I have the privilege of calling home!”

This isn’t the first time Newell has won a pageant award. In November 2024, the young star was crowned “Miss Racine.” She beat out 10 other candidates for the incredible award.

