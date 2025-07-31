Trump’s White House Posts Parody Jet2 Video Making Light Of Mass Deportations

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Here’s a question: When did the official White House website become the equivalent of a 4chan messaging board?

This one has a pretty simple answer. WhiteHouse.gov and all of its social media accounts became digital gathering spaces for disinformation, nonsensical conspiracy theories and whatever MAGA conservatives try to pass off as humor once the U.S. elected a commander in chief who has lowered the bar for presidential decorum all the way down to Hell’s basement.

This nation elected to its highest office of government a childish, boorish, buffoonish bully of a bigot, who lacks media literacy, self-awareness, integrity and even the intellectual concept of truth — and now the White House is out here tweeting hateful rage-bait like this:

Apparently, this display of celebrated xenophobia and cruelty is the federal government’s absurd twist on the “Jet2 holiday” internet trend.

From The New Republic:

The trend consists of viral posts in which chaotic video footage is accompanied by an upbeat song and cheerful voiceover, taken from an advertisement for British airline Jet2, which begins: “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday!” In the White House’s attempt, the lighthearted audio plays over video clips depicting immigrants being loaded onto a plane for deportation. The immigrants are shown being ushered from vans, walking with shackled hands and feet, holding identification documents, and boarding a plane. Their faces are clearly visible on several occasions, while the faces of all law enforcement agents are blurred out. It’s the latest example of the White House’s callous digital strategy, which has previously included an ASMR video of shackled immigrants and an AI-generated image of an immigration agent detaining a sobbing woman in the style of Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli. This social media approach, under Trump staffer Kaelan Dorr, seems guided by a commitment to sharing “banger memes” (in the White House X account’s own eyeroll-inducing words) that are just edgy enough to elicit surprise that they’re actually being posted by the White House.

Unsurprisingly, the British singer who created the song used in Jet2’s commercial, and subsequently in the parody trend, is unhappy with the Trump administration using her work to promote white nationalist cruelty and Reddit-worthy white nonsense.

“This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate,” said “Hold my Hand” singer Jess Glynne, according to USA Today.

Again, xenophobia and racism aside, the White House has never been this infantile. The first official White House website was launched during the Clinton administration, but it didn’t become a tool for bigoted trolls and troglodytes under President Bill Clinton or President George W. Bush or President Barack Obama or President Joe Biden. The White House’s official social media pages could only have seemingly fallen under the control of Eric Cartman from South Park under the leadership of the guy who was probably the real-life version of Cartman when he was a child. You know, the president who stood on a nationally televised stage and mocked a disabled journalist during his first presidential campaign. The guy who stood on a different nationally televised stage and pretended to give a microphone a blow job during his third presidential campaign. The guy who just recently posted an AI-generated video of Obama being thrown in jail because he’s still obsessed with his beloved predecessor, who has been out of office for nearly a decade. The guy who once responded to a female journalist asking him questions he didn’t like by publicly referencing her menstrual cycle. (I mean, it was Megyn Kelly’s racist ass, but still.)

President Donald “Grab them by the p***sy” Trump is a 79-year-old toddler, and he has invited all of the worst kids America has to offer to his playpen and called it an administration. The president has made his hatred for Black and Latino immigrants a huge chunk of his personality, and his brand of humor mirrors that of right-wing trolls who spend hours in their mother’s basement creating fake social media accounts used solely to “own the libs.” That’s how we got here.

Sad.

