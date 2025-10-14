Is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Turning On Her Party?

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Look, it’s difficult to tell if GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to rebrand herself because far-right politics is getting increasingly unpopular, or if she’s actually Marjorie Taylor Grinch and her heart grew three sizes one day when she was plotting to steal Christmas — but something has changed in the congresswoman who was once arguably the biggest clown in the Republican clown car.

Or, you know, maybe it’s just broken clocks and all that.

Recently, Greene has stopped toeing the MAGA line the way she always has since President Donald Trump put her Party in what seems to be a permanent chokehold. She has placed the blame for the government shutdown on Republican leaders, as those leaders have worked desperately to shift the public to blame Democrats for it. In fact, as The Washington Post noted, she has even been siding with Democrats in their bid to extend health care subsidies in the budget bill that caused the shutdown, and she doesn’t appear to be parroting the MAGA propaganda about Democrats trying to include free healthcare for undocumented migrants in the legislation.

Hell, Greene has even been defying her fellow Republicans by continuing to pressure the White House to release the files related to Jeffrey Epstein, as Trump keeps trying to convince America that it’s all a big “hoax.”

Love NewsOne? Get more! Join the NewsOne Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“My district knows I ran for Congress trashing Republicans,” Greene said in a recent interview when asked about her recent clashes with her party members. “They voted for me because they agreed with that. My district’s not surprised.”

Yeah, I knew something was up with that lady when she was out here pot-meet-kettleing by calling rabid white supremacist Laura Loomer out on her racism.

Here’s the thing, though: I ain’t buying none of it.

Within her recent call-outs of Republican leadership, one can still see the Klanny Karen hiding behind that veil if they know what they’re looking for.

For example, Greene has been taking her party to task for its sexism, but in doing so, she is still praising the p*ssy-grabber-in-chief, who has mused about dating little girls, including his own daughter, has been found liable for sexual assault, and has responded to female reporters who asked questions he didn’t like by calling them “nasty,” immediately insulting their intelligence, and, in at least one instance, referencing her menstrual cycle. (I mean, it was Megyn Kelly’s racist ass, but still.) He has also made disparaging remarks about the personal appearances of female candidates who ran against him during every campaign he has run.

Also, is Greene even aware of what the president’s VP, JD Vance, thinks of women in the workplace?

Yet, Greene is out here calling Republicans “weak” for their attitudes towards women, while excluding Trump from that particular criticism.

From the Post:

Greene’s sharpest attacks also reflect some disillusionment with how she and other conservative women in Congresshave been treated in recent months. She said she sees a pattern of unfair treatment in which competent and tough women such as herself and Rep. Elise Stefanik (New York) have been punished or ignored while “weak” Republican men are rewarded. “Whereas President Trump has a very strong, dominant style — he’s not weak at all — a lot of the men here in the House are weak,” Greene said. “There’s a lot of weak Republican men and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women. So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve.” Jealousy may be part of the dynamic, she added. “They’re always intimidated by stronger Republican women because we mean it and we will do it and we will make them look bad,” she said.

Greene couldn’t even get in her pseudo-feminist bag without taking a low-key swipe at DEI practices, saying she doesn’t believe in playing “the woman card,” and that when she owned a construction business, she never became a minority contractor.

“I want to earn my position,” she said.

This leads me to my next point: this is white feminism, not actual, intersectional feminism. Let’s not forget about all the contempt towards Black and brown women Greene has shown over the years.

After all, Greene didn’t get called a “bleach blonde bad built butch body” for no reason. Rep Jasmine Crockett called her that because Greene had made an inappropriate, microaggressive comment about her personal appearance during a House session, and congressional Republicans were more than happy to simply move on without reprimanding her.

In fact, just a couple months ago, Greene called Crockett a “fraud” because Crockett is a Black woman who sounds like a Black woman when she speaks, which Greene, apparently, considers “fake” because Crockett has a college education.

Before anyone even begins to buy Greene’s newfound pro-woman schtick, she should have to atone for all of her racist remarks about Crockett, as well as all the times she referred to Democratic congresswomen of color as the “Jihad Squad.”

But, truthfully, she’s still the same old Greene. She’s just talking out of both sides of her neck now.

Here she is lying about Obamacare and blaming Democrats for the healthcare “crisis” after supposedly siding with them about extending subsidies.

And here she is lying about Antifa, a non-existent organization, being a “domestic terrorist organization” while talking to one of her congressional besties, GOP legislator and accused sex trafficker Rep. Matt Gaetz.

So, don’t believe the hype; Greene is still the same bigoted, lying, Trump-humping MAGA stooge that she has always been while pretending to be antiestablishment and for the people.

She’s not showing us a transformation; she’s just working a new political angle. That’s it and that’s all.

SEE ALSO:

MTG Basically Admits To Having ‘Butch Body’

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Dibs On Racism

Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests She’s Pro-Treason

MTG Seeks Probe Of Fani Willis