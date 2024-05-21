Marjorie Taylor Greene All But Admits To ‘Butch Body’ In Weightlifting Video Response To Jasmine Crockett

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

OK, guys, it’s time for you all to stop picking on Marjorie Taylor Greene, because it is becoming increasingly clear that the bleached blonde snowflake is feeling bullied, and it’s really hurting her feelings.

Ever since Greene became the poster child for people who should have just sat there and ate their food by coming for Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s “fake eyelashes” on the House floor, which prompted Crockett to indirectly roast her “bleach blonde, bad-built butch body,” social media has been flooded with meme’s, gifs, songs and remixes that have turned Crockett’s alliteration into pure internet comedy.

I mean, you guys have been really relentless.

OK, good people, this is funny and all, but now it’s time to STOP!

Wait, here’s a couple more I really like.

OK, but NOW it’s really time to stop because Marjorie appears to be getting fed up with being on the receiving end of the social media dragging that resulted from her childish behavior during a House committee meeting.

On Monday, Greene tweeted a video of her deadlifting weights under the caption: “Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!”

Greene isn’t smart enough to realize how transparent this post is. I’m sure she thinks she’s projecting pride and the state of being unbothered, but it is clear as day that the massive response to Crockett’s clapback has gotten under her skin. After all, no one is on TikTok writing certified bops mocking Crockett’s eyelashes, so Greene’s attempt at humbling a Black woman by arbitrarily coming for her appearance in what was supposed to be a professional environment backfired in a spectacular way. (Truthfully, white people are just calling Crockett “ghetto” and a “DEI hire” instead, but that’s just good old-fashioned American anti-Blackness, which is probably too commonplace to satisfy a seething racist drama queen like Greene.)

Besides, people have already seen MTG’s awkward workout videos that nobody asked for, and those videos have never stopped anyone from continuing to roast her, so I’m not sure why she’s acting like her tweet is some big mic drop.

Greene also whitesplained and appeared to justify her comment about Crockett’s eyelashes to Fox News.

“I think no matter what shape, size or how we look, we need to be ourselves, not telling women the only way to be attractive or accepted is to have fake boobs, fake hair, fake lashes, and injected faces,” she said. “I mean, we all wear makeup and do lashes and stuff sometimes, but it’s out of control. Women need a better message for women.”

OK, first of all—here’s what Jasmine Crockett looks like:

Here’s what she looked like on the fateful day Greene made the comment about Crocett’s eyelashes that would go on to be the catalyst of her own humiliation:

Crockett dresses and composes herself in a way that is expected of Black women in a professional environment. Whether she wears “fake hair” or not, her hair is fashioned in one of the only ways white America has traditionally deemed appropriate for Black women in the workplace. That’s not to say that Crockett wears her hair that way to please white people—it’s her Black-and-beautiful business to do whatever she wants with it, after all—but Greene is white with straight, blonde hair, which makes her acceptable by Caucasian default, so she’s not in a position to speak on what Black women do their appearance.

Either way, there’s absolutely no reason for Greene to associate Crockett with what she describes as a “fake” aesthetic that, in her simple mind, sends the wrong “message” to women. It’s just really difficult to believe Greene would even think to go there if Crockett wasn’t a bold and beautiful Black woman—as opposed to the “bleach blonde, bad-built butch body” blowhard who has never presented a fraction of Crockett’s class.

But seriously, guys—leave Greene alone. She’s sensitive.

