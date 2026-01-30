Notable Figures React To Don Lemon’s Arrest

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Jemele Hill, Hakeem Jeffries, and several other notable figures are uniting in support of Don Lemon following his arrest, calling for his immediate release.

On Jan. 30 Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the independent journalist, along with three others, were arrested “in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 18.” Supporters, however, argue that the arrest was unjustified, pointing out that Lemon has consistently maintained he had no involvement in the protest and was merely reporting, a right protected under the First Amendment.

Jemele Hill

Jemele Hill was among the first to speak out, writing on X Friday, “They arrested Don Lemon. This is horrifying. I don’t care what your political beliefs or leanings are, what journalism outlet you represent; this absolutely cannot stand.”

Jim Acosta

Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta called the arrest “outrageous” and proof that the First Amendment “is under attack in America.”

Hakeem Jeffries

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Don Lemon is an accomplished journalist whose urgent work is protected by the First Amendment. There is zero basis to arrest him. He should be freed immediately. The Trump Justice Department is illegitimate. They will all be held accountable for their crimes against the Constitution.”

Jake Tapper

After Jemele Hill, Acosta and Hakeem Jeffries shared their thoughts on the incident, CNN’s Jake Tapper also questioned the arrest, noting that a magistrate judge had already reviewed the evidence and rejected charges against Lemon and the others, and that an appeals court had denied the DOJ’s request for an arrest warrant.

Despite this, federal agents took Lemon into custody in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 29, while he was covering the Grammy Awards, according to his attorney Abbe Lowell, who confirmed efforts are underway to secure his release.

“Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards,” Lowell said in a statement Friday, News One previously reported. “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.”

According to NBC News, Lemon was arrested by the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations in Beverly Hills around midnight, based on a federal warrant issued in another district. Lowell described the arrest as a diversion by the Trump Justice Department from ongoing issues in Minnesota.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,” she said. “This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

The arrest stems from Lemon’s coverage of a protest on Jan. 18 at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lemon was live-streaming as dozens of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters entered the church, interrupting a service and creating tense confrontations. The protest targeted the church because it is led by David Easterwood, who serves as both a pastor and director of a local ICE field office. Roughly three dozen protesters entered the church, according to a Politico report.

Karen Bass

In her statement issued Friday, Attorney General Bondi also confirmed the arrests of Emmy-award-winning journalist Georgia Fort, along with Trahern Jeen Crew, a community activist, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, who works for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and is a Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate for state Senate, according to the Minnesota Reformer. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called for the release of Lemon, Fort, and the two others, condemning the Trump administration’s actions.

She wrote Friday via X, “Don Lemon, an internationally known and renowned journalist and friend, was arrested last night by federal agents and is now in custody in Los Angeles – simply for doing his job and following a protest into a church in Minneapolis while reporting the story. Emmy-winning news producer and Minnesota-based journalist Georgia Fort – another widely respected Black journalist – was also arrested by federal agents in Minnesota for reporting on the same protest.”

Bass added, “The arrest of journalists for going into a church in the course of reporting is shocking enough, but what’s even more alarming is that it’s no secret that Don Lemon is a Trump critic. Let me be very clear – President Trump is not de-escalating anything after the fatal shootings of U.S. citizens by federal agents. In fact, the arrest of Don Lemon and Georgia Fort demonstrates quite the opposite – he is escalating.”

Both Lemon and Fort have stressed that they were present solely as journalists, not as participants. Lemon posted coverage of the protest to YouTube on Jan. 18, clearly stating, “I’m just here photographing, I’m not part of the group… I’m a journalist.”

Fort made similar statements in a Facebook Live before surrendering to federal agents early Friday morning.

“This is all stemming from the fact that I filmed a protest as a member of the media,” she said. “We are supposed to have our constitutional right of the freedom to film, to be a member of the press. I don’t feel like I have my First Amendment right as a member of the press because now federal agents are at my door, arresting me for filming the church protest a few weeks ago.”

Ben Crump

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump also condemned the arrests as a threat to press freedom.

“Independent journalist Georgia Fort was, like Don Lemon, arrested for doing her job: documenting a protest of public concern,” he wrote. “When members of the press are taken into custody simply for filming and reporting, it sends a chilling message to every journalist in America. The First Amendment does NOT belong to the powerful; it exists to protect truth, accountability, and the public’s right to know. We must speak out when press freedom is under attack!”

Chuck Schumer

Senator Chuck Schumer also chimed in on the incident, calling for all charges to be dropped against Lemon.

“Last night, federal agents arrested journalist Don Lemon in Los Angeles after he recently covered protest activities in Minnesota. Once again, the administration is behaving no differently from the police states and authoritarian regimes across history—they’ve arrested a journalist for the crime of doing his job,” he said during a speech.

“And let’s be very clear—this arrest is not just about one journalist in one incident. The arrest is a dark message to journalists everywhere: if you dare criticize this administration, watch your back. That is not democracy. That is a police state and that is pure authoritarian bile. Democracy will suffer if the government chokes our civil liberties.”

He added, “Under this administration, the Department of Justice has all too often become the Department of Vengeance. Don Lemon should be released at once and the frivolous charges against him dropped.”

Schumer followed up with a similar message via X.

