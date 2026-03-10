President Trump Refuses To Sign Bills Until SAVE America Act Passes 

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

On Sunday, President Donald Trump posted on social media that he wouldn’t sign any more legislation unless Congress passes the SAVE America Act.

According to NPR, Trump took to Truth Social, demanding that the SAVE America Act “be done immediately” and “supersedes everything else.” While Republicans have tried to position the SAVE America Act as a simple voter ID bill, the changes the bill would make to voting would disenfranchise millions. The voter ID aspects would require a voter to provide two forms of ID that prove citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate. This could create problems for married women who could have a different name on their birth certificate than on their driver’s license.

Additionally, a study by the Brennan Center found that 21.3 million Americans lack immediate access to proof of citizenship, meaning nearly a quarter of eligible voters could be disenfranchised. “The SAVE Act would disenfranchise Americans of all ages and races, but younger voters and voters of color would suffer disproportionately,” the Brennan Center for Justice wrote in February.

The bill would also place a blanket ban on mail-in ballots except for military and people with disabilities. The GOP’s justification for all these changes is that it’s intended to prevent noncitizens from voting, despite all evidence showing that’s an incredibly uncommon occurrence. Trump and the GOP seem to think these changes will exclusively hurt Democrat voters, despite 1 in 3 voters using mail-in ballots.

“MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE. I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION – GO FOR THE GOLD,” he wrote. The Guardian reports that Trump also demanded new provisions be added to the bill that would ban transgender people from participating in women’s sports and gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

Trump is a deeply unpopular president, as more and more voters disapprove of his handling of the economy, the tactics employed by ICE in their mass deportation campaign, and the war in Iran, which is already having a pronounced, negative impact on the American economy. It was already looking like the Democrats would flip the House last year, which is why Trump pushed several red states to engage in mid-decade redistricting efforts. Several blue states, most notably California, began redistricting efforts of their own to neutralize the gains.

So now Trump is trying to make it that much harder to vote in the hopes that the GOP maintains its narrow majority in Congress. In addition to pushing for the SAVE Act, Trump has also called for the transfer of control over elections from states to the federal government. Several of Trump’s advisers are reportedly drafting an executive order that would declare a national emergency and allow the president to make changes to how elections are conducted.

While the SAVE America Act passed in the House, it’s facing significant pushback in the Senate, where it needs to clear a 60-vote threshold to pass. The GOP has only a 53-47 majority in the House, meaning several Democrats would need to vote for the bill. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has publicly stated that no Democrats will vote for the bill.

“If Trump is saying he won’t sign any bills until the SAVE Act is passed, then so be it: there will be total gridlock in the Senate,” Schumer posted on X Sunday. “Senate Democrats will not help pass the SAVE Act under any circumstances.”

