Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

At this point, it should be abundantly clear that president Donald Trump is utterly unable to sit with another world leader at the White House without saying something to embarrass the U.S., and give second-hand embarrassment to anyone who isn’t as lacking in self-awareness as the president and the moronic cultists who continue to support him and defend his antics.

Trump’s history of international gaffes at the White House includes complimenting Liberian President Joseph Boakai on how well he speaks English and asking how he learned it — apparently ignorant of the fact that English is Liberia’s official language — whitesplaining to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that he had a fictional “white genocide” going on in his own country, and staging a shouting match with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while he and Vice President JD Vance served as a PR rep for the Russian warlord who was ravaging Zelenskyy’s country.

Now, he’s out here making Pearl Harbor jokes while meeting with Japanese Prime Minister ​Sanae Takaichi.

A Japanese reporter asked Trump why he didn’t inform U.S. allies that he was joining the Israeli government in launching missile strikes against Iran, and expensive endeavor that, so far, has resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths, U.S. military casualties, the resignation of Trump’s top appointed counterterrorism official, and a refusal by NATO allies and other nations to help the U.S. out of the mess our president has gotten us into.

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“We wanted surprise. Who ​knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t ⁠you tell me about Pearl Harbor?” Trump ​said, turning to Takaichi, who sat beside him looking visibly uncomfortable, likely wondering how the nation that is supposedly the greatest of all nations managed to elect for the second time a barely literate moron, who has some nerve pretending to know history when he’s not even connected to reality in the present.

To distract from the catastrophe caused by his unprovoked attack on Iran, Trump decided to take stray shots at Japan’s current leader by randomly invoking a nearly 85-year-old surprise military strike on the United States Pacific Fleet at its naval base at Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces during World War II.

Our president is an international buffoon, who has thoroughly ghettoized the White House, and diminished the U.S.’s standing in the world.

And everyone seems to understand that, except for him and his blind followers.

Sad.

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