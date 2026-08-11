Subscribe
Close
Politics

Progressives Vs. Moderates In Minnesota, Wisconsin Primaries

Progressives Vs. Moderates Showdown In Minnesota And Wisconsin Primaries 

Wisconsin’s gubernatorial primary has been a roller coaster, with several people dropping out and reentering the race ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Tuesday voting in Minnesota
Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

One of the core themes of this year’s primaries has been the clash between establishment Democrats and more progressive candidates from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Tuesday’s primaries in Wisconsin and Minnesota are no different. 

According to AP, Minnesota’s Democratic Senate primary has voters choosing between moderate Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) and the state’s progressive Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. Craig, who represents a purple district, has campaigned on her ability to work across the aisle to get legislation passed. Flanagan has campaigned on standard progressive issues such as universal healthcare and limiting financial support to Israel. The two are running to replace Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), who has endorsed Flanagan

Whoever secures the nomination is favored to win the seat, as Minnesota hasn’t elected a Republican to statewide office since 2006. Polling is close between the two, with Craig holding a narrow two-point lead

In Wisconsin, progressive Francesca Hong is currently the front-runner to secure the Democratic nomination in the state’s gubernatorial race. The journey to securing Wisconsin’s Democratic nomination for governor has been a winding one. 

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez dropped out of the race earlier this summer over a campaign finance scandal. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley previously dropped out of the race but reentered it only 10 days after Rodriguez dropped out. Soon after, former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes also dropped out of the race amid a report that Wisconsin’s arm of the Democratic Party investigated him for an inappropriate sexual relationship. 

Despite both candidates dropping out, they are still on the ballot, and absentee votes cast for them cannot be changed. The race now comes down between Hong and Crowley, who has the endorsement of Wisconsin’s Gov. Tony Evers. Evers and establishment Democrats have argued that Crowley is the best option to beat Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is favored to win the Republican nomination. Tiffany is a staunch ally of President Donald Trump and has received the president’s endorsement. 

I find the concerns of the establishment Democrats to be a bit odd. The economy is arguably a bigger focal point of this election than it was in 2024, given how much it has worsened under Trump’s leadership. DSA candidates have been hammering home a message focused on lowering costs, while Republicans have been pitching the same old. Republicans can try to paint these candidates as “extreme,” but Trump was extreme, and that guy managed to win two elections. 

Just anecdotally speaking, I live in Arizona and work in an office with a bunch of people who would’ve traditionally considered themselves center-left. Over the last two years, I’ve noticed that their political leanings are getting further left as things get worse under Trump. It’s not that people are getting more extreme;  the problems we’re facing are just getting that much larger. 

At the end of the day, whether it’s disaffected white folks feeling seen by Trump, or left-leaning folks shockingly responding to left-wing policies, people just want to feel like their issues are actually being heard by the people who have the power to do something about them. Maybe if establishment Democrats spent more time listening to their base instead of lecturing them like children, they wouldn’t be at an existential crossroads. But hey, who needs self-reflection when you’re rolling in that AIPAC money? 

SEE ALSO:

Trump Once Again Trying To Fire Lisa Cook From Federal Reserve Board

Trump Administration Ends Louisiana Desegregation Consent Decree

Related Stories

Related Tags

AIPAC Angie Craig Arizona David Crowley Democratic Democratic Party Democratic Senate Democratic Socialists of America Donald Trump Francesca Hong Israel Mandela Barnes Minnesota Peggy Flanagan President Donald Trump Republican Republicans Sara Rodriguez Tina Smith Tony Evers Wisconsin

Stories From Our Partners

More from NewsOne
Trending
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury
The Women's Basketball Diaries  |  Nicky Childers

How Republicans Are Using The WNBA, Caitlin Clark, And Sophie Cunningham To Dismantle Title IX [Op-Ed]

Comments
Commercial passenger airplane taxiing on tarmac apron with air traffic control tower and terminal building at Frankfurt airport on background
Politics  |  Zack Linly

The Anti-DEI Trump Admin Is Boasting About Speedily Hiring Video Gamers As Air Traffic Controllers

Comments
Two men in suits, one with a beard gesturing while speaking, the other waving in an outdoor setting with palm trees.
Politics  |  Zack Linly

[Op-Ed] Trump Keeps Taking Cheap Shots At Abdul El-Sayed, And Those Shots Just Keep Backfiring

Comments
A group of young men sitting in a room with a sign that says "The Officer Tatum Show" visible in the background.
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Why Are The So-Called ‘Friends’ Of Nolan Wells Running To Black Conservative Brandon Tatum For Defense? [Op-Ed]

Comments
Mid Adult Black Woman Reading a Book in Bed Before Sleep
Books  |  Zack Linly

10 Black Books By Black Authors To Add To Your August Reading List

Comments

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close