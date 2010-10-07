Bishop Eddie Long Billboard “Love Like Him” Causes Controversy In Atlanta

A Billboard in Atlanta featuring Bishop Eddie Long and the words, “Love Like Him, Live Like Him, Lead Like Him” is causing controversy. Long’s Church, New Birth Missionary Church has claimed that the words are referring to Jesus, but it appears to be referring to Bishop Eddie Long, which would make the words “Love Like Him” seem disturbing due to the current allegations.

