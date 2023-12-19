Black Sitcoms With The Best Holiday Episodes To Get You In The Spirit

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The holiday spirit fills us up with cheer and time off to binge-watch our favorite Black sitcoms. The nostalgia is real with this special ‘What to Watch’ list of holiday-inspired episodes from classic Black sitcoms. Check out 10 special holiday-themed episodes inside that will surely get you in the spirit.

What better way to spend your time off than with some holiday nostalgia? While you prepare to spend time with family around the Christmas tree, put on some of your favorite Black sitcoms like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Martin,” “Family Matters,” “Girlfriends,” “The Game,” “Living Single” and many more.

It’s also a great time to pick up on comedies like Abbott Elementary, which is on break until the new year. (The new season of Abbott Elementary premieres Wednesday, Feb. 7 on ABC.)

This week’s special ‘What to Watch’ list includes fun Christmas episodes where our favorite ensemble casts have their own special versions of the holiday.

No matter how much time passes, it’s always a great time to binge-watch your favorite TV show family. So even if you’re spending the holiday season by yourself, you will never be alone when you have several TV families to choose from.

Since the holiday break is nearly here, take a look at some of our favorite holiday-themed episodes from classic Black sitcoms that will get you in the holiday spirit.

For years, Black sitcoms have been a way for families to connect and laugh at stories that relate to Black people. That representation is important.

According to a study reported by NBC News, the presence of Black actors and actresses in main title film roles increased by over 20% in 2022.

The number of films released with at least one main Black title actor also increased by 30%, but the number of films with Black stories at the forefront decreased by 16.7%, with only 35 films total.

The study also found streaming platforms like Netflix are helping increase representation.

Comment your favorite holiday episode below.

Check out our list of holiday inspired episodes from our favorite Black sitcoms:

