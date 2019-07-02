10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

You just gotta love Colin Kaepernick. The 31-year-old sacrificed his career for what he believed in and nearly three years later, he is still pissing off conservatives. We had to honor this fearless man while people are attempting to drag him.

In case you missed it, The Wall Street Journal claims Nike removed Fourth of July sneakers from stores because former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was among the people who said the shoe could be considered offensive. The shoe was reportedly an Air Max 1 USA with a flag that had 13 white stars in a circle on the heel.



Nike or Kaepernick, who has an endorsement deal with Nike, have not confirmed the shoes were pulled because of him but an email statement did read, “Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag.”

In August 2016, Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem as a peaceful protest against police brutality. He famously said, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.” Eric Reid also kneeled with Kaepernick.

Colin sparked a national conversation and he became one of the many Black public figures Trump attacked on social media. Other players began kneeling with Colin but soon enough they were all standing for the National Anthem as Kaepernick was exiled from the NFL.

Since then, Kaepernick has kept winning. He started a comedy series with Ava DuVernay, headline the 30th anniversary of Nike’s Just Do It campaign and he received the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, Harvard’s highest honor in African and African-American.

We honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

