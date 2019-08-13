As Players Keep Kneeling, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Teams With NFL On Social Justice

Jay-Z’s reach over the social justice realm just got extended that much farther after it was announced on Tuesday that one of his companies was teaming up with the NFL for “an “entertainment and social justice partnership.”

NFL is forming an "entertainment and social justice partnership" with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, per @MarkMaske Roc Nation becomes a co-producer of the Super Bowl halftime show 🔥 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/HWjlKHhvTO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 13, 2019

According to the Washington Post, Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by the business, man, that already seems to have its hand in every aspect of the culture, has agreed to partner with the NFL that will allow Jay-Z to manage “some entertainment options for the league and will tie into the sport’s social justice endeavors.”

That includes being able to control key aspects of the NFL’s famous Super Bowl halftime show that was famously snubbed by Beyonce’s husband last year.

The announcement came after the start of the NFL’s preseason that has seen a number of players continue kneeling during the national anthem to protest that systemic racism that has long tainted the nation’s criminal justice system. It was unclear whether free-agent and Super Bowl quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who famously started the kneeling protests back in 2016 before the NFL seemingly blackballed him, was involved in any aspect of the deal.

