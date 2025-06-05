20 Famous Black Talk Show Hosts

Updated: June 5, 2025 at 3:30 PM EST

Talk shows have long been a staple of American television, offering a platform for entertainment, discussion, and cultural exchange. Over the years, numerous Black hosts have made indelible marks on the industry, bringing unique perspectives and voices to the forefront. From groundbreaking daytime programs to late-night innovations, these hosts have not only entertained but also educated and inspired audiences worldwide with their groundbreaking talent, opening doors for future generations.

Meet Hazel Scott, the first Black woman to host a TV show.

Hazel Scott, a trailblazing jazz pianist and vocalist, is widely recognized by historians as the first Black woman to host her own national television program in the United States. According to Women’s History, more than just a performer, Scott was a fearless advocate for civil rights, standing up against the Hollywood studio system and testifying before the House Un-American Activities Committee during a time when doing so posed grave personal and professional risks. Her signature fusion of classical music with jazz rhythms captivated audiences across America and around the world.

Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad, in 1920, Scott moved to New York City in 1924 with her mother and grandmother following her parents’ separation. She was the only child of R. Thomas Scott, a West African scholar, and Alma Long Scott, a classically trained pianist and accomplished saxophonist. Hazel’s musical aptitude emerged early—by age three, she could play piano by ear, and she was known to vocally protest when her mother’s students hit incorrect notes.

Thanks to her mother’s deep ties to the music world, Hazel was given a rare opportunity to audition for the prestigious Juilliard School of Music. She was accepted on a special waiver at the age of eight—a testament to her extraordinary talent.

By her teenage years, Scott was already a fixture in New York’s music scene. At 13, she joined her mother’s band, Alma Long Scott’s American Creolians. Two years later, she made her solo debut performing alongside Count Basie’s orchestra at the Roseland Ballroom. Around the same time, she won a contest that earned her a spot on local radio and soon after made her Broadway debut in the 1938 revue “Sing Out the News.” Despite her growing fame, Scott graduated from high school with honors.

Her breakthrough came in 1939 during a residency at Café Society, a groundbreaking integrated nightclub in Greenwich Village known for showcasing progressive talent. When Billie Holiday abruptly ended her engagement there, she personally recommended Scott as her successor. Scott quickly became the club’s star attraction and was affectionately dubbed the “Darling of Café Society.”

In 1950, Scott broke new ground once again with “The Hazel Scott Show,”a 15-minute television program aired three times a week. It initially broadcast in New York and later expanded nationally. On the show, Scott performed her unique blend of jazz, blues, and classical music, earning critical acclaim and strong viewership. However, her rising stardom was cut short when she was named in “Red Channels,” a publication that accused entertainers of Communist affiliations. The show was swiftly canceled, despite her refusal to back down under pressure.

Scott’s legacy is not only defined by her musical genius but also by her incredible commitment to justice and artistic integrity in the face of adversity. She walked so many of our favorite Black talk and TV show hosts could run and thrive.

Here’s a look at 20 influential Black talk show hosts who have shaped the landscape of television.

1. Tyra Banks Source:Getty Tyra Banks revolutionized the modeling industry with “America’s Next Top Model” from 2003 to 2015, and later hosted “The Tyra Banks Show” (2006-2010), where she delved into personal stories and social issues with guests. Her candid approach and charisma made her a household name. 2. Queen Latifah Source:Getty Queen Latifah brought her multifaceted talents to “The Queen Latifah Show,” from 1999 to 2001, blending music, comedy, and interviews with a focus on positivity and empowerment. Her warmth and authenticity resonated with audiences. 3. Michael Strahan Source:Getty Former NFL star Michael Strahan transitioned to television, co-hosting “Live with Kelly and Michael” from 2012 to 2013 and later hosting “The $100,000 Pyramid,” and “GMA3,” showcasing his versatility and charm. His engaging personality made him a favorite among viewers. 4. Oprah Winfrey Source:Getty Oprah Winfrey’s “The Oprah Winfrey Show” became a cultural phenomenon when it premiered in 1986, touching on topics from self-help to politics, and making her one of the most influential media figures in history. Her empathetic interviewing style set a new standard for talk shows and made her a beloved figure around the world until the show’s end in 2011. 5. Wendy Williams Source:Getty Known for her candid and often controversial opinions, Wendy Williams hosted “The Wendy Williams Show,” from 2008 to 2022, where she discussed celebrity gossip and current events with unapologetic flair. Her bold approach garnered a dedicated following. Williams took a step back from the spotlight in 2022 to tend to several health issues including her ongoing battle with lymphedema, frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and primary progressive aphasia (PPA). 6. RuPaul Source:Getty RuPaul had a brief stint with his talk show, “The RuPaul Show,” between 1997 and 1998. However, his big break would come in 2009, when “RuPaul’s Drag Race” premiered. It brought drag culture into the mainstream, celebrating self-expression and diversity. RuPaul’s charisma and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights made him a trailblazer. 7. Sherri Shepherd Source:Getty Sherri Shepherd co-hosted “The View” from 2007 to 2014 and later launched her own daytime talk show, “Sherri,” in 2022, where she now combines humor with heartfelt discussions on various topics. Fans love her funny and authentic delivery on air. 8. Steve Harvey Source:Getty Steve Harvey parlayed his funny humor as a comic into his full-time hosting role with “Family Feud” in 2010. He showcases his comedic timing and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. 9. Star Jones Source:Getty Star Jones gained prominence as a co-host on “The View,” between 1997 and 2006, known for her legal expertise and candid opinions. Jones is the current host of “Divorce Court,” a show that revolves around settling the disputes of couples going through messy divorces. 10. Whoopi Goldberg Source:Getty An EGOT winner, Whoopi Goldberg has been a co-host of “The View,” since 2006, bringing her sharp wit and diverse perspectives to discussions on politics, culture, and current events. Her contributions have been pivotal in shaping the show’s strong dynamic. 11. Wanda Sykes Source:Getty Comedian Wanda Sykes hosted “The Wanda Sykes Show,” offering a unique blend of humor and political commentary. Her fearless approach to addressing social issues resonated with many viewers. The show aired on Fox and ran for one season between 2009 and 2010. 12. Ananda Lewis Source:Getty Ananda Lewis hosted “The Ananda Lewis Show,” from 2001 to 2022, a place where she engaged with young audiences on topics ranging from relationships to social issues, providing a relatable voice for her generation. Her approachable demeanor made her a trusted figure thanks to her early days as an MTV veejay. 13. Mo’Nique Source:Getty Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique hosted “The Mo’Nique Show,” where she combined celebrity interviews with discussions on real-life issues, all while showcasing her comedic talents. Her authenticity and boldness set her apart. The show ran for 7 seasons between 2009 and 2012. 14. Arsenio Hall Source:Getty From 1989 to 1994, Arsenio Hall’s late-night talk show, “The Arsenio Hall Show,” brought a fresh perspective to the genre, featuring musical performances and interviews with a diverse range of guests. His show became a platform for emerging artists and cultural discussions. 15. Tavis Smiley Source:Getty Tavis Smiley began his broadcasting career as a radio commentator in 1991. In 1996, he became the host of “BET Talk”—a show that was later rebranded as “BET Tonight with Tavis Smiley”—on Black Entertainment Television (BET). His tenure at BET came to an end in 2001 after he sold an exclusive interview with Sara Jane Olson to ABC News, prompting the network not to renew his contract. Following his departure from BET, Smiley transitioned to public radio and launched “The Tavis Smiley Show” on National Public Radio (NPR), which he hosted from 2002 to 2004. He then expanded his platform with the launch of “Tavis Smiley” on PBS, a weekday television talk show, and a revived version of “The Tavis Smiley Show” on Public Radio International (PRI), both of which he hosted from 2004 until 2017. 16. Montel Williams Source:Getty Montel Williams hosted “The Montel Williams Show,” from 1991 to 2009, addressing a wide array of topics, including health, relationships, and social issues, often featuring emotional and inspiring stories. His military background and advocacy for veterans added depth to his platform. 17. Chris Rock Source:Getty Comedian Chris Rock hosted “The Chris Rock Show,” blending stand-up comedy with satirical commentary on politics and culture, offering a sharp and insightful perspective on societal issues. His fearless approach to comedy made the show a standout. The show ran for 5 seasons between 1997 and 2000. 18. Wayne Brady Source:Getty Lasting for two seasons (2002-2004), Wayne Brady hosted “The Wayne Brady Show,” where he showcased his improvisational skills and musical talents, providing a blend of entertainment and humor. His versatility as a performer made him a beloved figure in television. 19. Bevy Smith Source:Getty TV and radio personality Bevy Smith has been the host of “Bevelations,” since 2015, on SiriusXM. The show combines celebrity interviews with discussions on fashion, culture, and lifestyle, offering a chic and insightful perspective on the entertainment industry. Her vibrant personality and style make her a standout host. 20. Sheryl Underwood Source:Getty Comedian Sheryl Underwood was a regular contributor on the nationally syndicated “Tom Joyner Morning Show” until June 2010. She also briefly hosted her own radio program, “Sheryl Underwood and Company,” which aired on Radio One’s Syndication One News/Talk network and on XM Satellite Radio’s Channel 169, known as The Power. Additionally, Underwood hosts “The Sheryl Underwood Show” on Tuesday nights on Jamie Foxx’s SiriusXM channel, The Foxxhole (Sirius 106). In 2011, she joined the CBS daytime talk show “The Talk” as a co-host during its second season, stepping in as a replacement for Leah Remini.