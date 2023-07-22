Where In Africa U.S. Citizens Can Visit Without Needing A Travel Visa

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to get out and see the world! The time to travel is now and discovering countries in Africa is a great place to start!

If you’ve traveled anywhere outside of the U.S. then you know while planning your trip, being up to date on the latest travel requirements is a priority.

Each country has its own requirements in place for non-citizens to enter. Some of those requirements for African countries include; vaccination records, yellow fever shots, a health declaration form …. and, of course, a visa.

What Is A Visa?

A visa is a travel document that allows you to enter a foreign country for a specific period of time. There are many different types of visas but the most commonly referred to are tourist and business visas.

How Much Does A Visa Cost?

Visa prices can range from $50-$200 depending on the length of time you choose (short-term or longer-term) and the country you’re visiting.

An application for a visa can take time to process and has to be mailed in so please make sure you allow enough time before your trip to get everything needed back. With the American passport being one of the most “powerful” in the world, thankfully there are 13 African countries you won’t have to spend money or time on for the visa process.

Below you’ll see African countries that only require a valid passport and yellow fever shot and do not require visas in order for American citizens to visit for a range of 15 to 90 days.

