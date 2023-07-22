Subscribe
Where In Africa U.S. Citizens Can Visit Without Needing A Travel Visa

Published on July 22, 2023

Airplane hovering in front of a blue passport for international travel and tourism advertisement design,

Source: Komsak Charoenchai / Getty

It’s time to get out and see the world! The time to travel is now and discovering countries in Africa is a great place to start!

If you’ve traveled anywhere outside of the U.S. then you know while planning your trip, being up to date on the latest travel requirements is a priority.

MORE: African Nations: Learn More About Each Of The Continent’s 54 Countries

Each country has its own requirements in place for non-citizens to enter. Some of those requirements for African countries include; vaccination records, yellow fever shots, a health declaration form …. and, of course, a visa.

What Is A Visa?

A visa is a travel document that allows you to enter a foreign country for a specific period of time. There are many different types of visas but the most commonly referred to are tourist and business visas.

How Much Does A Visa Cost?

Visa prices can range from $50-$200 depending on the length of time you choose (short-term or longer-term) and the country you’re visiting.

An application for a visa can take time to process and has to be mailed in so please make sure you allow enough time before your trip to get everything needed back. With the American passport being one of the most “powerful” in the world, thankfully there are 13 African countries you won’t have to spend money or time on for the visa process.

Below you’ll see African countries that only require a valid passport and yellow fever shot and do not require visas in order for American citizens to visit for a range of 15 to 90 days.

Where In Africa U.S. Citizens Can Visit Without Needing A Travel Visa  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Botswana

Botswana Source:Getty

U.S. citizens are permitted stays up to 90 days total within a 12-month period without a visa.

Click Here To Learn More About Botswana

2. Eswatini

Eswatini Source:Getty

Tourist or business U.S. citizens travellers are allowed to visit Eswatini for up to 30 days visa-free.

Click Here To Learn More About Eswatini

3. Lesotho

Lesotho Source:Getty

Visas are not required for U.S. citizens visiting Lesotho for 30 days or fewer.

Click Here To Learn More About Lesotho

4. Mauritius

Mauritius Source:Getty

U.S. Citizens do not require a Tourist Visa to enter Mauritius for trips less than 90 days.

Click Here To Learn More About Mauritius.

5. Morocco

Morocco Source:Getty

US citizens are exempt from Morocco visas and can visit the country with just their passport and a return flight ticket for up to 90 days.

Click Here To Learn More About Morocco

6. Namibia

Namibia Source:Getty

A visa is not required for U.S. passport holders who plan to visit Namibia for tourism or informal business meetings for fewer than 90 days.

Click Here To Learn More About Namibia

7. São Tomé and Príncipe

São Tomé and Príncipe Source:Getty

Holders of a valid U.S. passport do not require a visa when visiting São Tomé and Príncipe for a period of up to 15 days.

Click Here To Learn More About São Tomé and Príncipe

8. Senegal

Senegal Source:Getty

For U.S. passport holders, a visa is not required for stays of less than 90 days

Click Here To Learn More About Senegal

9. South Africa

South Africa Source:Getty

U.S. citizens visiting South Africa for 90 days or less for tourism/business purposes do not need visas.

Click Here To Learn More About South Africa

10. Tunisia

Tunisia Source:Getty

For U.S. passport holders, a visa is not necessary for stays up to 90 days.

Click Here To Learn More About Tunisia

