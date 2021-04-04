All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Most Riveting Quotes

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 9:54 a.m. ET, April 4, 2021

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s inspiring words continues to move the world more than 50 years after his death. He was a champion of the several rights movement and truly believed “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” On this day in 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. Today, we honor his legacy with his iconic words.

See Also: Mike Pence Has The Unchristian Nerve To Compare Trump To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King organized marches, including the pivotal 54-mile voting rights march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery in 1965. He led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), who spearheaded a student sit-in movement in 1960 and the Freedom Rides in 1961. He crafted the famous “Letter From A Birmingham Jail” in 1963. His words, enhanced by courage, conviction and Black oratory traditions, were like colorful strokes painting a better world for people of color.

When King was killed at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968, his death sent shock waves throughout the nation. Opponents of King thought his life’s work would be cut short, but they had underestimated his power. They couldn’t stop King’s memory and words from living on and inspiring others.

King’s word are incredibly important as we are in these insane political times. Clarence B. Jones, the former personal counsel, advisor, speechwriter and friend of King, talked about what he thought the civil rights leader would react during times like these, “He would say that in the common interest of humanity and decency, that we must put aside your partisan, political differences and focus on those programs which will be of the greatest benefit to the people who need benefits.”

Dr. King saw the civil rights movement and the union movement as natural allies, the AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest and strongest union, has reminded people. That alliance was on full display at the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. King’s pro-union stance was also clear and present during his historic “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, which was one day before he was assassinated. As King laid out during the address, “God’s children here suffering (That’s right), sometimes going hungry, going through dark and dreary nights wondering how this thing is going to come out. That’s the issue. (That’s right) And we’ve got to say to the nation, we know how it’s coming out. For when people get caught up with that which is right and they are willing to sacrifice for it, there is no stopping point short of victory.”

See more of King’s inspiring words below:

All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Most Riveting Quotes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com