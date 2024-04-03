Subscribe
Sports

Angel Reese To The WNBA: A Gallery Of Superstar’s Final Season At LSU

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
A Photo Gallery Of Angle Reese Final Season At LSU

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Angel Reese announced on Wednesday that she has declared for the WNBA Draft, via a profile in Vogue.

Words from Angel Reese:

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese said. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

WNBA rules states: Players entering the draft must declare by April 1. College players competing in the Elite Eight or later have 48 hours after their final game to renounce their NCAA eligibility and declare for the draft.

Reese had the option to remain at LSU for one more season under the COVID-19 waiver, but decided otherwise.

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be held on April 15.

Since transferring to LSU from Maryland in 2022 all she has seen is success.

Angel Reese’s first year in Baton Rouge (2022-2023):

  • she won a national title
  • Named a first-team All-American
  • Was the 2023 NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player
  • Averaged 23 points, 15.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game

In her second season at LSU (2023-2024):

  • Reese averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game
  • Recorded 20 double-doubles in 33 regular-season games
  • Seven double-doubles in the NCAA tournament

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said in March that whatever Reese decided, she had “left her mark” on the Tigers’ program.

“What Angel Reese has done at LSU in two years, we really need to step back and go, ‘Wow,’” Mulkey said. “She won a national championship last year, she’s a celebrity now. And then, to come back this year and get Player of the Year – she was an All-Defensive player, as well – she’s left her mark.

“Whether she comes back next year or not, that young lady has left her mark on LSU women’s basketball.”

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Stanford’s Cameron Brink, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson, and Connecticut‘s Aaliyah Edwards are expected to be among the top picks in the 2024 WNBA.

Where will Reese go? That’s up for debate.

Check out photos below from Angel Reese’s final season with the LSU Tigers.

Angel Reese To The WNBA: A Gallery Of Superstar’s Final Season At LSU  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

2. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

3. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

4. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

5. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

6. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

7. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

8. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

9. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

10. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

11. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

12. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

13. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

14. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

15. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

16. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

17. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

18. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

19. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

20. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

21. Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU

Photos Of Angel Reese Playing For LSU Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Angel Reese
More From NewsOne
Trending
Kim Porter 2005 MTV VMA - The Sanctuary by BWR & Best Events Premiere Gifting Hotel - Day 2
Nation

Kim Porter’s Autopsy Results Revealed As Questions Linger In Model’s Death

View Of Lake On Cloudy Day
National

The Haunting Of Lake Lanier And The Black City Buried Underneath

Temporary channels opened to assist Baltimore bridge cleanup
Politics

Michigan GOP’s Racist Post Calls Baltimore Mayor’s Response To Anti-Blackness, ‘Colored Communism’

Candidate RFK Jr. Holds Cesar Chavez Day Event As He Pushes Latino Outreach In His Presidential Bid
Politics

RFK Jr. Says Joe Biden Is A Bigger Threat To Democracy Than Donald Trump. Here’s Why He’s Wrong

Two happy female friends meeting for a cup of coffee, walking through the city, talking and socializing
Civil Rights & Social Justice

How The Black Southern Women’s Collaborative Is Giving ‘A Voice To The ‘Purposely Ignored’

Oklahoma State Capitol Building
Politics

Enid, Oklahoma, City Council Member With White Nationalist Ties Voted Out In Recall Election

Oregon State v South Carolina
Athletes

Dawn Staley Is A True Trailblazer In Basketball And Coaching

Tennessee State Capitol Building
News

Tennessee State University Hosts Protests After Governor Strips HBCU Of Its Board Of Trustees

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close