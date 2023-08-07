Raising a fist drenched in green paint and wearing a dress of “leaves” like a true lettuce loyalist, actor, activist and daughter of Jesse Jackson, Ashley Jackson laced up her vegan combat boots and took a stand against food injustice in a new PETA campaign. The campaign was launched at the historic Metropolitan AME Church, where she served healthy, humane meals and distributed free food on Sunday (August 6).

MORE: Photos Of Jesse Jackson Through The Years: The Legacy Of A Civil Rights Leader

A vegetarian since birth who later went vegan, Ashley Jackson visited the M Street church to serve vegan meals to congregants and invite them to join PETA’s Food Justice project, which calls on the government to redirect meat, egg, and dairy industry subsidies into incentives for grocers in food deserts to stock fresh fruits, vegetables, and other nutritious vegan foods. PETA will deliver bags of fresh produce and protein-packed tofu, along with vegan starter kits, to underserved members of the community. MORE: Republican Presidential Candidate Says Juneteenth Is ‘Useless’ Because Martin Luther King Day Already Exists

“Food justice and social justice are one and the same,” says Jackson, who belongs to a growing list of celebrities—including Paul McCartney, RZA, Pinky Cole, Jhené Aiko, Travis Barker, and Jermaine Dupri—who have teamed up with PETA to promote kindness to animals and introduce people to vegan eating.

Jackson points out that there are over 6,500 food deserts in the U.S. Yet the government spends only about $17 million each year to subsidize the fruit and vegetable industries while funneling about $38 billion of taxpayers’ money—the vast majority of which goes to big corporations—into the meat, egg, and dairy industries.

Jesse Jackson’s Daughter Pushes For Food Justice In New Vegan Campaign was originally published on globalgrind.com