A Disturbing Timeline of Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean Killing Atatiana Jefferson IN Her Own Home

The early morning of Saturday, Oct. 12, has become a date of infamy in Fort Worth, Texas. That was when a trigger-happy police officer took it upon himself to apparently ignore any and all training before he took aim outside of the home of Atatiana Jefferson and shot the 28-year-old Black woman through her window. She died on the scene in front of her 8-year-old nephew, with whom she was playing video games.

This is Atatiana Jefferson. She was 28 yrs old, a graduate of Xavier Univ. and lived w/ her nephew. A Fort Worth, TX cop shot and killed her thru her window as she stood peacefully and unarmed in her own home. Black people are subject to deadly force even when they stay home. pic.twitter.com/09dA2nl3v5 — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) October 13, 2019

The deadly episode began after a neighbor called the police to do a wellness check at Jefferson’s house out of concern over her doors being open and lights being on at about 2:25 that morning. (That in itself set off a debate over when, if ever, Black people should call the police.)

The controversial shooting by now-resigned Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean came just about two weeks after the conclusion of another, very similar case in nearby Dallas, where former police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder for killing Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-od Black man, in his own home.

It was almost like it was déjà vu all over again.

Botham Jean was eating ice cream in his apartment Atatiana Jefferson was playing with her nephew in her house. But all police saw was their blackness and that was threatening enough. Police has never and will never mean safety for black people. — Jamira Burley (@JamiraBurley) October 13, 2019

Jefferson, a graduate of Xavier University in Louisiana, an HBCU, was remembered in part as a smart, loving person who enjoyed playing video games and spending time with her family. She had moved into the home where she was shot in order to take care of her aging parents. Her nephew was staying with her while his mother was having a medical procedure done.

The shooting sparked off a series of events that would see the Fort Worth Police Department follow all the steps that we’ve seen other law enforcement agencies do to try to villainize a shooting victim in death. Even if the shooting was perpetrated by a member of law enforcement who took a sworn oath to protect and serve.

Though Jefferson was the one shot in an ambush-like setting, the bodycam footage subsequently released by the Fort Worth Police Department was quickly called out for showing images of a gun that was in the home. An accompanying press release made sure to mention that Dean perceived “a threat” before shooting and officer, upon entering the house, located “a firearm.” Jefferson’s family lawyer argued the inclusion of that fact was irrelevant because she was legally licensed to own it in a state that allows such citizens to openly carry guns in public. Nevermind the fact that she was in the privacy of her own home.

Jefferson’s funeral was scheduled to take place in Dallas one week after the shooting, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering special remarks and Bishop T.D. Jakes delivering the eulogy.

Jefferson’s relatives and lawyer have demanded justice and want the Fort Worth Police Department recused from investigating itself, citing a laundry list of improprieties that lawyers say have helped perpetuate a culture of corruption and cover-ups on the force.

Merritt says Fort Worth PD must recuse themselves from investigation and calls on DOJ or FBI (or local sheriff's dept.) to take on the case. "This is a problematic police department," he says. "There needs to be radical reform within that department." — Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) October 14, 2019

Scroll down to see some of the key moments in what is sure to become a case lasting many months.