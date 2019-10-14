When Should Black People Call Police? Atatiana Jefferson Shooting Reignites Debate

“You were put here to protect us

But who protects us from you?” — Boogie Down Productions, 1989

The audio of a non-emergency phone call a man in Fort Worth made out of concern for his neighbor was released on Sunday and showed that while there was worry in the caller’s voice and tone, there was also a decided shared absence of any urgency.

READ MORE: Police Try To Assassinate Atatiana Jefferson’s Character After Killing Her In Her Own Home

Turns out there was no reason for anyone to be worried at all. Atatiana Jefferson and her 8-year-old nephew were just playing a video game in the middle of a weekend night and having fun.

But the neighbor didn’t know that and told the non-emergency operator that Jefferson’s house doors being open after 2 a.m. was “not normal.” That prompted the operator to dispatch an officer to conduct a wellness check.

That revelation of the call’s contents answered some questions but renewed others. Chief among them was why the still-anonymous Fort Worth police officer who killed Jefferson within seconds was so trigger-happy during what should have been a routine wellness check without any element of suspicion.

But there was another pressing question that’s been looming large for decades and fits neatly into the conversation surrounding Jefferson’s killing: When, if ever, should Black people call the police?

At this point in my life I may never call the police for anything. Ever. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) October 13, 2019

That may seem like a silly question to some, but for others, it has become increasingly apparent that any interaction police have with Black people can many times be a death sentence.

UNACCEPTABLE! The acts of yet another “trained” police officer have resulted in the death of #AtatianaJefferson. Gun downed in her own home. If we are not safe to call the police, if we are not safe in our homes, where can we find peace? We demand answers. We demand justice. pic.twitter.com/UZqHQzPyaW — NAACP (@NAACP) October 13, 2019

That’s certainly the question that Jefferson’s neighbor, James Smith, implied when he explained why he made the call. Smith said he called out of concern for Jefferson’s well being, not because he thought doing so could end up getting her killed.

Do NOT call the police. Definitely not for a “wellness check” on anyone. And DEFINITELY not if the person you’re calling them on is black. Do not put family, friends, neighbors and communities in danger. https://t.co/caBL89Fycq — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 13, 2019

“I’m shaken. I’m mad. I’m upset. And I feel it’s partly my fault,” Smith told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram hours after the shooting. “If I had never dialed the police department, she’d still be alive.”

Here's Smith describing why he decided to call a non-emergency police number around 2 a.m. Saturday: pic.twitter.com/JU4prCelMH — Jack Howland (@JHowl04) October 12, 2019

There have been some other notable instances of Black people calling police for help and having it backfire fatally. But a lot of those calls were to seek help with a family member suffering from mental illness. That was not the case that early Saturday morning.

Never call the police to check on me.

Never call the police to check on me.

Never call the police to check on me.

Never call the police to check on me.

Never call the police to check on me.

Never call the police to check on me.

Never call the police to check on me. — arekia s. bennett (@ArekiaSBennett) October 13, 2019

Astonishingly enough, Saturday was not the first time the Fort Worth Police Department has ever killed an innocent and nonviolent victim while responding to a wellness check. It showed that it’s not only Black folks who are in the crosshairs of trigger-happy cops; just mostly Black folks.

This is why when I saw a near naked, barefoot Black man yelling & screaming last week on the R train platform – clearly mentally ill – I did NOT call the police. https://t.co/hPnyjql2Y7 — Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) October 13, 2019

But two things can be true, and in this case, it is very true that 1) the Fort Worth Police Department has some serious problems and 2) research shows that Black people have a much higher chance of ending up dead from a police encounter than anyone else regardless of gender.

If you suspect something may be wrong with your Black neighbor call friends or family. Do not call the police. I repeat…

Do. Not. Call. The. Police. Police see ALL Black people as “a threat.” They use that narrative to justify murdering us.#AtatianaJefferson — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 13, 2019

Under the larger context of Black people already having some very real and valid trust issues with law enforcement, those two aforementioned truths collided in the worst of ways Saturday morning and seemed to leave no alternative practical points of recourse for Black people in need of help in both emergency and non-emergency situations.

It is one thing to say “don’t call the police,” and another to actually create communities where people have other options that are reliable and responsive. — Black Women Are Inherently Valuable (@CharleneCac) October 13, 2019

SEE ALSO:

Howard University Welcomes Pro-Trump Kanye West To Homecoming

Witness Greatness: Every Time Simone Biles Won A Medal To Become Most Decorated Gymnast