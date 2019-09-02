Is Beyoncé In Agreement With Jay-Z On The NFL? Twitter Wants To Know

Jay-Z has been in a media firestorm over his partnership with the NFL. Now, after his latest pairing with Meghan Trainor and comments about single Black mothers, many are wondering if Beyoncé is cosigning.

See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

In case you missed it, a press release read, “The NFL and Roc Nation announced the launch of Inspire Change apparel and Songs of the Season as part of their new partnership. Inspire Change apparel, a new social enterprise model, will fund and support Inspire Change programs across the country.”

The release continues, “Proceeds from this venture will support organizations committed to the key priorities of Inspire Change: education and economic empowerment, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform. The Inspire Change apparel line, designed by artists, will be available later in the 2019 season.

The lineup is then introduced, “Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody will be the first Inspire Change advocates of the 2019 NFL Season and will perform a free concert at the NFL Kickoff Experience presented by EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 20 in Chicago’s Grant Park on Thursday, September 5. Also performing will be Chicago-based DJ Pharris. A portion of both Meek Mill’s and Meghan Trainor’s performances will be featured in simulcast coverage of the 40-minute pregame show from Chicago.”

Many people were giving the lineup the side-eye but then Jay-Z’s comments about single mothers from earlier this year resurfaced. In the video from January, which didn’t seem like a big deal at the time, Jay — along with rapper Meek Mill, Kraft, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, Brooklyn Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai and others discussed the launch of Reform Alliance to address criminal justice issues.

Jay seemed to blame single parent households for negative police relations with Black people, defended jailing with discretion and sympathized with “hard working” taxpayers who pay for jails.

After saying people are killed during police interactions, JayZ continues, “we don’t want those in charge of the police areas to be in danger either. We want to be very clear. If someone commits a crime they should go to jail.” #JayzNFL pic.twitter.com/vGSxbmeUw2 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 31, 2019

The Brooklyn native previously met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and said we are beyond kneeling and it’s time for “actionable items.”

It was also being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team.

Jay has been slammed by Jemele Hill, Dr. Cornell W. Brooks, the former president of the NAACP, Carolinas Panthers Safety Eric Reid, who is still kneeling, and many more. Many have accused the rapper of selling out, especially since he once wore his jersey and allegedly told Travis Scott not to perform at the Superbowl.

Now there are several questions about Beyonce. See the reactions below.