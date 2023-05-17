Young Black Actors To Watch In 2023

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Black Hollywood has been flooded with incredible actors over the last year, and there are a number of young melanated stars that are making their names known on TV and the big screen. From sci-fi and animation to drama and romance, these rising Hollywood titans are dominating the TV and film industry with their diverse roles and incredible talent.

Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin rose to prominence on the Netflix hit series Stranger Things as Lucas Sinclair. Since then, the multi-talented star has been boasting his powerful acting chops in TV shows and films like BET’s The New Edition Story and the animated feature Warriors.

McLaughlin, 21, broke into the industry on Broadway starring as Young Simba in the theatric rendition of the iconic Disney film. He went on to shine in movies such as High Flying Bird and Concrete Cowboy.

The young actor embodies Black excellence down to a tee. BET noted that the rising star is classically trained in ballet, tap and jazz. He’s also the recipient of a BET and NACCP Image award.



Skylan Brooks

Skylan Brooks, the young star who rose to fame in the 2013 breakthrough film The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, is making his mark in the Hollywood industry.

You may remember the standout from the intense boxing drama South Paw where he starred opposite of Jake Gyllenhall. Brooks also captivated audiences at “Ra-Ra” in the Netflix smash The Get Down.

Now, the 24-year-old celeb is loading up his acting credits with unique characters that are sure to land him praise from the academy.

In 2022, Brooks sent fans reeling in Archenemy where he starred as Hamster, the sidekick of Max Fist in the dark superhero flick. The actor will also appear in the directorial debut of Aml Ameen’s A Night Worth Living. The forthcoming film centers on Brooks as a high school romance blogger who uses social media to anonymously end a relationship between his childhood bae and her cheating influencer boyfriend, with the hope of becoming her new romance.

Here are some more Black actors that are blowing up in Hollywood.