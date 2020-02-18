Boosie Badazz’s Transphobic Rant Against Dwyane Wade’s Kid Has Twitter Revisiting His Problematic Parenting

Boosie Badazz has once again placed himself in some controversy with a transphobic rant on social media.

The Louisiana rapper decided to comment on Dwyane Wade‘s recent support for his 12-year-old child Zaya. Last week, Wade went on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and explained:

“Once Zaya, our 12-year old came home — first Zion, I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion — Zion born as a boy, came home and said ‘hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’”

Wade went on to say that he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, are “proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community” and they sought more information from transgender folks like the actresses on the hit FX series “Pose”.

Many people have praised Wade and Union for their support of a child coming into her gender identity, but Boosie was not about it.

“I gotta say something about this sh*t, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too fu**ing far, dawg,” Boosie said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon’ be. They don’t have sh*t figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his dick be gone–how he gon’–like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.”

He ended with more transphobic thoughts, saying, “Don’t cut his d*ck off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gon’ be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his d*ck off. Like don’t address him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet.”

Many people pointed out that neither Wade nor Union said that Zaya would undergo gender affirmation surgery, a medical procedure that some transgender and gender non-conforming people undergo. According to Wade, Zaya simply introduced her new name and pronouns to her parents.

Why is Boosie or anything heterosexual male speaking about Zaya Wade's private parts?…. Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union have said nothing about surgery. See how ignorant these bigots are within our Black communities? — Jason (One Piece fan) (@EscaflowneClown) February 18, 2020

Other folks thought this was the appropriate time for Boosie to mind his business, considering he has a history of disturbing comments made about his kids.

For example, back in 2017, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper wished his son, Tootie Raw, a happy birthday on social media and promised him a bag of money and “a bad b*tch to give u some head,” according to TMZ. His son was only 14 at the time, and many people believed he was condoning molestation of a minor. Later he would say he was just joking, but the message still left a bad taste in many people’s mouth.

In a 2016 interview with DJ Vlad, Boosie was also asked how he would respond if his kid came out to him as gay. His response?

“I don’t know, I’ll probably slap his ass back straight.”

He continued, “First I’m gonna try to slap his ass back straight. Ima kick his ass and maybe he’ll realize that he’s not gay. But if I can’t stop him from being gay, I’m not gonna ban my son from my life. I’ll just have to find some crazy ass way to deal with it.”

Twitter was not forgetful of Boosie’s parenting style. Check out some of the criticism below.