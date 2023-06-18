Celebrate Juneteenth & 50 Years Of Hip Hop With These Black-Owned Spirit Brands & Cocktails

As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this year and the upcoming Juneteenth holiday next week, we thought it would be a good idea to introduce readers to a few fun new recipes from Pronghorn’s powerhouse portfolio of Black-owned and led spirits brands.
Reminisce to Missy Elliott’s iconic 2001 classic by sipping the bespoke “Get Ur Drink On” cocktail or toast with your fellow Rihanna, Jay-Z and Ye fans with “Rum This Town.”
Pronghorn is co-founded by Dia Simms, (CEO of Lebron-invested tequila brand Lobos 1707 and former President of Combs Enterprises) Erin Harris and Dan Sanborn. Jomaree Pinkard serves as the CEO of Pronghorn and is dedicated to propelling the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, leaders and small business owners within the spirits industry. Through investments, industry talent pipelines and mentorship programs, Pronghorn continues to near its mission of creating 2.4 billion in economic value for the Black community by 2032.
Pronghorn is home to premier brands like renowned R&B artist Ciara’s Ten to One Rum, Texas’ first Black woman-owned tequila, Ego Tequila, the nation’s first only Black-owned farm distillery, Delta Dirt Distillery, 2021 silver award winner for best domestic vodka, Island Jon, and cultural disruptor TCapri Tequila founded by Tiffany Capri Hainesworth – the first African American woman to solely own her own tequila brand.
Scroll down to check out some cocktail recipes that you and the family can try out this holiday weekend while y’all vibe out to y’all all-time favorite tracks. Let us know which drink sounds the best and if you plan on making some for yourself! Happy 50th Anniversary to Hip-Hop and HAPPY JUNETEENTH!
1. TCapri – The Purple PalomaSource:Pronghorn
Ingredients:
2 ⅔ cups TCapri Blanco Tequila
· 2 ⅔ cups Pineapple Juice
· 1 cup lime juice
· 1 cup water
· 5 tbs Hibiscus Syrup
· 1/2 tsp salt
· 10 oz Sparkling water (More or less, to top off individual servings)
Directions:
In a large pitcher, stir together the grapefruit juice, lime juice, water, and agave.
· Stir in the tequila and salt. To serve, fill glass with ice, pour and top with sparkling water.
· Garnish with lemon twist.
2. Island Jon-Get Ur Drink OnSource:Pronghorn
Ingredients:
4 ⅔ cups Island Jon Mango Peach Vodka
· 1 ⅔ cups. Hibiscus Syrup
· 1 ⅔ cups Fresh Lemon Juice
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Shake vigorously. Strain into Rocks glass with.
· Garnish with lime wedge.
3. Ten to One – Rum This TownSource:Pronghorn
Ingredients:
4 ⅔ cups Ten To One White Rum
· 2 ⅓ cups Fresh Lime Juice
· 2 cup oz Simple Syrup
· Garnish: Lime
Directions:
Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice cubes, shake well
· Strain into a chilled cocktail glass
· Garnish with lime wedge
4. Hella Cocktail Co – Ghost Ride the Whip (Mocktail Option)Source:Pronghorn
Ingredients:
3 oz Hella Bitters & Soda Aromatic Spritz
· Garnish: Grapefruit peel
Directions:
Fill glass with ice
· Add Bitters & Soda to the top
· Garnish with grapefruit peel and paper straw
5. Den of Thieves – Five Elements of Hip HopSource:Pronghorn
Ingredients:
4 ⅔ cups Den of Thieves Chocolate Whiskey
· 2 ⅓ cups Sweet Vermouth
· 1 tablespoon Hella Mexican Chocolate Bitters
· 1 ⅓ Maraschino Cherry Juice
· Garnish: Pirouline Rolled WafeR (vanilla/chocolate)
Directions:
In a large pitcher, combine the whiskey, vermouth, bitters, cherry juice.
· To serve, stir 2 ounces per sample with ice and strain into chilled cocktail glasses.
· Garnish with maraschino cherry Juice
· Garnish: Pirouline Rolled Wafer (vanilla/chocolate)
