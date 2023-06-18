Celebrate Juneteenth & 50 Years Of Hip Hop With These Black-Owned Spirit Brands & Cocktails

As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this year and the upcoming Juneteenth holiday next week, we thought it would be a good idea to introduce readers to a few fun new recipes from Pronghorn’s powerhouse portfolio of Black-owned and led spirits brands.

Reminisce to Missy Elliott’s iconic 2001 classic by sipping the bespoke “Get Ur Drink On” cocktail or toast with your fellow Rihanna, Jay-Z and Ye fans with “Rum This Town.”

Pronghorn is co-founded by Dia Simms, (CEO of Lebron-invested tequila brand Lobos 1707 and former President of Combs Enterprises) Erin Harris and Dan Sanborn. Jomaree Pinkard serves as the CEO of Pronghorn and is dedicated to propelling the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, leaders and small business owners within the spirits industry. Through investments, industry talent pipelines and mentorship programs, Pronghorn continues to near its mission of creating 2.4 billion in economic value for the Black community by 2032.

Pronghorn is home to premier brands like renowned R&B artist Ciara’s Ten to One Rum, Texas’ first Black woman-owned tequila, Ego Tequila, the nation’s first only Black-owned farm distillery, Delta Dirt Distillery, 2021 silver award winner for best domestic vodka, Island Jon, and cultural disruptor TCapri Tequila founded by Tiffany Capri Hainesworth – the first African American woman to solely own her own tequila brand.

Scroll down to check out some cocktail recipes that you and the family can try out this holiday weekend while y’all vibe out to y’all all-time favorite tracks. Let us know which drink sounds the best and if you plan on making some for yourself! Happy 50th Anniversary to Hip-Hop and HAPPY JUNETEENTH!

