Video Of Kenny Mitchell Goes Viral As People Doubt Snapchat Exec’s Wealth Based On His Looks

To paraphrase the old saying, you can’t read a book just by taking a glance at its cover.

However, that’s apparently what has happened on social media after users expressed doubt over the stated wealth of a Black man apparently based on his appearance.

Video footage of Kenny Mitchell being interviewed was going viral on Monday thanks in no small part to a tweet that is captioned, “Damn he looks like a regular ass dude too.”

Meet Kenny Mitchell

For those unfamiliar with Mitchell, he’s the same person who in 2019 became Snapchat’s chief marketing officer. The distinction made him the social media app’s first Black C-suite executive at the time.

So it’s no wonder that he was interviewed by the School of Hard Knocks, an influential social media account that posts Q&As with various individuals of note. The School of Hard Knocks interview with Mitchell was posted on Sunday and told its army of followers: “I asked a 9 figure angel investor and private equity firm owner the biggest risk he took throughout his career and the biggest thing needed to scale a business in today’s world.”

Snapchat

Mitchell shared his personal story and gave tips for successfully growing a company — “marketing” is paramount, he said. But it was the answer to a question of “the biggest risk” he ever took in his career that seemingly caught the most amount of attention on social media.

“Snapchat,” Mitchell said with a one-word answer.

When asked to explain, Mitchell said he invested his $80,000 salary toward the seed money to start Snapchat.

“That was a big risk,” Mitchell said modestly. “But, I mean, it paid off.”

Mitchell said the investment helped him retire three years ago after he made about $72 million from Snapchat.

Racial profiling on social media is real

However, because of Mitchell’s appearance, which included a scruffy beard, casual clothing of a T-shirt and sweatpants and more than likely the color of his skin, a number of social media users were overcome with doubt about his claims.

“Not me thinking he’s a homeless guy,” one person responded to the video on TikTok.

“You can’t be an angel investor with 80k. Guy is cappin,” another wrote on Twitter.

Mitchell is more than qualified

Mitchell—who is a graduate of Dartmouth College—has led the marketing efforts for several prominent companies. In the past, he’s worked at NASCAR, Dew Tour and Gatorade. Prior to Snapchat, he served as the vice president of brand content and engagement at McDonald’s.

Back when he was named Snapchat’s chief marketing officer, Mitchell said he was excited about taking on the role and contributing to the growth of the platform.

“Snap is a great company with strong values, an inspired vision and innovative products that are empowering its global community,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to helping Evan and Snap continue to tell their story to people around the world, and working with my new colleagues as we define the future of the camera and self-expression.”

