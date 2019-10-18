Compton Had An Earthquake And Social Media Is Having A Field Day

An earthquake is a serious situation but when the natural disaster hits Compton, there are going to be some jokes. Social media definitely had some.

The Los Angeles Times reports, “The quake hit at 12:19 a.m. in Compton near the corner of Compton Boulevard and Alameda Street. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor was felt from Orange County to the San Fernando Valley.”

The outlet continued, “The USGS calculated that light shaking was felt in Compton, Lynwood, Gardena, Willowbrook, Lakewood and northern Long Beach. Weaker shaking was likely felt throughout the Los Angeles Basin and the San Gabriel Valley. Homes in Burbank and Rowland Heights shuddered.”

The earthquake was a magnitude of 3.7.

Thankfully, there were no injuries or major damages. The LAPD Communications Division wrote on Twitter, “No impact at the LAPD Dispatch Centers following a 3.7 magnitude #earthquake centered near Compton. About a dozen burglar alarm calls since the shaker, otherwise business as usual. The 9-1-1 system in LA City is fully operational.”

There is one scary element to the earthquake. It was near the Newport-Inglewood fault, which caused the 1933 Long Beach earthquake that had a magnitude of 6.4. More than 60 people were killed.

Thankfully, this one was not dangerous and social media was able to have some laughs. See below: