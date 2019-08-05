Most Of The Dayton Shooting Victims Were Black. Here Are Their Stories.

The country was rocked by three mass shootings that killed at least 32 people over the last eight days. In the most recent shooting six out of the nine people killed at a bar in Dayton, Ohio, were Black.

The victims of the Dayton shooting.

❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gcgp4SHfmB — The Black Mic (@theblackmicam) August 5, 2019

On Saturday, Connor Betts arrived at the city’s Oregon District, which is known as a popular area for entertainment and dining. Betts opened fire and within 32 seconds, he used an AR-15-style assault rifle and a 100-round drum to kill nine people — including his own sister — and then headed to the bar Ned Peppers, which is reportedly frequented by Black people.

The names of the Black people who were killed are as follows: Monica E. Brickhouse, 39; Derrick R. Fudge, 57; Thomas J. McNichols, 25; Lois L. Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; and Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36.

Betts was killed by authorities, who have not yet confirmed a motive for the mass shooting. But Twitter users began to speculate that Betts was angry that his sister was dating a Black man and was specifically targeting Black people during his rampage.

Below are the names of 8 of the people killed by the Dayton shooter. The 9th was his sister, Megan K. Betts, 22. 6 of his victims were black.#daytonshooter #DaytonStrong pic.twitter.com/GunINZCryw — Mel Tillekeratne (@tillmel) August 4, 2019

“The shooter in Dayton killed his sister because she was dating a black man. He then proceeded to kill 5 more black people just because. There is a sickness in this country and Trump’s racist rhetoric had emboldened that sickness. #TrumpsTerrorists #ThisIsAmerica,” one tweet read.

The shooter in Dayton killed his sister because she was dating a black man. He then proceeded to kill 5 more black people just because.

There is a sickness in this country and Trump’s racist rhetoric had emboldened that sickness. #TrumpsTerrorists #ThisIsAmerica — Bekah Freitas (@rebekahkfreitas) August 4, 2019

This motive is unfortunately not far-fetched considering the racist and white supremacist views of the gunmen of other mass public shootings in the week prior to Dayton.

Less than 24 hours before Betts opened fire, Patrick Crusius walked into a crowded El Paso, Texas, Walmart and began shooting. He killed 20 people, including several Mexican citizens, before he was safely taken into custody. Prior to the shooting, Crusius used social media to express his support for Donald Trump and he also posted a racist manifesto. Pages of the manifesto included anti-immigrant rhetoric with the author going into depth on why he is “against race mixing,” supports the idea to “send them back” and offering a prediction of “genocide.”

Just last week, Santino William Legan killed multiple people attending the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. Legan left behind social media posts that show he may have been a white supremacist or at least sympathized with the racist movement. The final social media post Legan made prior to the July 28 shooting endorsed a book that has been widely tied to white supremacist hate groups and ideology.

Though there are many conversations being had around how to prevent these tragedies from happening, some times it is easy to forget the lives lost. Below are the stories of the six Black lives lost in Dayton.