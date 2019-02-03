Twitter Shows Lots Of Love On Janet Jackson Appreciation Day For The Music Icon

Twitter celebrated music icon Janet Jackson on Super Bowl Sunday—which has become known as Janet Jackson Appreciation Day. For a second consecutive year, #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trended toward the top of social media rankings.

The idea for a day in Jackson’s honor appears to have originated in 2018 with former Cincinnati Bengal Matthew Cherry, according to WABC-TV.

He tweeted, “We should do a #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay this Sunday,” attaching a GIF of the celebrity dancing. Fans soon began flooding Twitter with their favorite Janet Jackson moments.

Justin Timberlake‘s performance at last year’s Super Bowl halftime show may have inspired the first Janet Jackson Appreciation Day. There were rumors floating around that Jackson would join Timberlake in a surprise appearance. Fueling the speculation was the duo’s memorable performance at the 2004 Super Bowl. Controversy erupted after Timberlake ripped a piece of Jackon’s top and briefly exposed her right breast in front of about 140 million TV viewers–giving birth to what has become known as a “wardrobe malfunction.”

Timberlake emerged from the scandal largely unscathed, while Jackson received the brunt of criticism.

In 2004, Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson's breast during their half-time performance at the #SuperBowl half-time. Afterward, @CBS and all of its subsidiaries blacklisted Janet Jackson, while Timberlake performed again in 2014. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay #SuperBowlSunday pic.twitter.com/qMIf2eE8Ma — The Inanna Project (@TheInanna) February 3, 2019

Celebrities were among Jackson’s biggest fans today.

Gabrielle Union posted this message: “1st time I met Janet, we were in a club in Miami & @ WValderrama & Tadao literally drug me over to meet her. I didn’t think I looked cool enough to meet my hero Yall, she got up, hugged me & told me she was proud of me. I. Died. # Janetjacksonappreciationday”

Robert Townsend tweeted, “Janet has always been a class act even sent me a large gift basket when THE 5HEARTBEATS 1st came out.There are a few that give their all when they perform and she is one of them! Congratulations and sending you nothing but love # JanetJacksonAppreciationDay # JanetJackson.”

Golden Valley High Dance Team contributed this: “Kicking off the 2nd annual # JanetJacksonAppreciationDay with “Rhythm Nation” by Terry Bixler’s Golden Valley High Dance Team. Choreo: Anthony Thomas. @ JanetJackson @ flytetymejam @ TLSOUNDOFF @ MatthewACherry @ janetslegacy @ tajjackson3 @ ithl123 # janetjackson # janfammovement.”

For many fans, Jackson set the standard for contemporary female pop performers. “This woman is THE BLUEPRINT for all these female artists you see today. Janet is one of the GREATEST female entertainers that has graced this earth and YOU WILL DEAL,” said Twitter user @libbabyybree.

Twitter user @triuxmph agrees: “Janet is pure talent. she has paved the way for so many she epitomises what a legend is supposed to be like. this here is my all time fave dance number by her. she’s cemented in the history books.”

Take a look below at some of the many GIFs, video clips and images people shared this year.