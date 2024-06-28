Subscribe
Politics

Joe Biden Heads To Waffle House After Presidential Debate

Published on June 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
US-VOTE-POLITICS-BIDEN

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

President Joe Biden didn’t let his debate performance stop him from hitting up one of Atlanta’s most popular late-night eateries, Waffle House.

After the debate on Thursday night, the President and First Lady Jill Biden pulled up to the Waffle House on Cobb Parkway SE in Cobb County to greet patrons and grab a late-night meal before leaving the city.

Biden’s Waffle House visit came directly after the first head-to-head debate between himself and Donald Trump.

Critics of the debate were harsh on Biden’s performance as he fought to keep his voice throughout the 90-minute debate, sometimes even visibly stumbled across his words as he tried to rebut Trump’s lies and man o’ man were there a lot of Trump lies.

According to CNN, Donald Trump lied more than 30 times during the debate, including false claims about Democratic-led states allowing babies to be executed after birth.  Trump even said that every legal scholar and everybody in general wanted Roe v. Wade overturned, which is a blatant lie.

Regardless of the lies, Trump seemed more confident and coherent during the debate, which left many Democratic viewers questioning whether Biden has what it takes to defeat Trump come November.                             

Biden “just didn’t have the spark that we needed tonight,” Rosemarie DeAngelus, a Democrat from South Portland, Maine, told AP from her watch party at Broadway Bowl. Trump, she said, showed “more spunk or more vigor” even though all he did was lie.

Others watching admitted that Trump had the energy, but couldn’t help but feel dissatisfied with his answers.

“Trump is just deflecting in all the answers and he’s just lying,” Virginia Lopez of Texas told AP. “It doesn’t feel like a real debate.”

She also shared her thoughts on President Biden.

“Biden? I just feel like he’s too old,” she said.

Supporters of Biden thought he should have focused on the voters and ignored Trump altogether.

“I want to hear Joe Biden talking to the voters and ignoring the crazy man in the room,” Matthew Wilson, the Georgia Democratic Party’s vice chairman told AP.

It’s obvious that Joe Biden didn’t have the best of nights on the debate stage, but nothing eases a rough day like grits, pancakes, and eggs from Waffle House. And you best believe the Biden family took leftovers.

Check out the photos below from President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the Waffle House in Atlanta.

1. Joe Biden At Wattle House After Debate

President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after Biden participated in the first presidential debate in 2024.

2. Joe Biden At Waffle House

US-VOTE-POLITICS-BIDEN Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden (C) greets a patron as he and US First Lady Jill Biden (2nd R) visit a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after Biden participated in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) 

3. Joe Biden At Waffle House

US-VOTE-POLITICS-BIDEN Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden (L) and US First Lady Jill Biden make a purchase as they visit a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after Biden participated in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) 

4. Joe Biden At Wattle House After Debate

President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after Biden participated in the first presidential debate in 2024.

5. Joe Biden At Waffle House

US-VOTE-POLITICS-BIDEN Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden speaks to patrons during a stop at a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after he participated in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) 

6. Joe Biden At Waffle House

US-VOTE-POLITICS-BIDEN Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden speaks to patrons during a stop at a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after he participated in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) 

7. Joe Biden At Waffle House

US-VOTE-POLITICS-BIDEN Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden (C) greets a patron as he and US First Lady Jill Biden (R) visit a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after Biden participated in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) 

8. Joe Biden At Wattle House After Debate

President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after Biden participated in the first presidential debate in 2024.

9. Joe Biden At Waffle House

US-VOTE-POLITICS-BIDEN Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden greets patrons during a stop at a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after he participated in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) 

10. Joe Biden At Waffle House

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-BIDEN Source:Getty

TOPSHOT – US President Joe Biden (C) and US First Lady Jill Biden make a purchase as they visit a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after Biden participated in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) 

11. Joe Biden Visits Waffle House After Debate

President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia, after Biden participated in the first presidential debate in 2024.

RELATED TAGS

Donald Trump Joe Biden Presidential Debate
Trending Stories
Close up of crying upset small boy,, UK
Crime

White West Virginia Couple Accused Of Subjecting Adopted Black Children To Slave Labor Gets Bond Increase

1994 Premiere "Naked Gun 33 1/3"
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

Kidney transplant recipient at Long Island, New York home
News

Kidneys Donated By Black People Are Discarded At Higher Rates Due To Flawed System

Jamaal Bowman Campaigns One Day Before New York Primary
Politics

Jamaal Bowman Loses New York Primary To George Latimer Campaign Fueled By Racist Dog Whistles

Mature man sitting on floor looking at laptop, arm over mouth
Nation

White Man Allegedly Calls Adopted Black Daughter The N-Word In Viral Social Media Thread

Smiling young couple sitting with their senior parents on rocks at the beach
Travel

5 Race-Friendly Countries For Black Americans Who Want To Relocate Abroad

U.S. SUPREME COURT
Politics

SCOTUS Dismisses Republican Lawsuit Claiming Biden Administration Controls Social Media

Trending Stories
The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute
Race Matters

Number Of Black Prime-Time Cable Anchors Shrinks Amid Concerns About CNN’s New Direction

Jonathan Kaye, shown on viral video punching Black woman in Brooklyn on 6/8/2024
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Not Fired: Jonathan Kaye Has The Privilege Of Resigning After Punching Woman In Viral Video

Celebrities Attend March For Israel
Politics

The Irony: Self-Described ‘Wigga’ Michael Rapaport Says Jamaal Bowman Campaign Was ‘Race Hustling’

NewsOne Default Thumbnail
Nation

Veteran CNN Staffer Is Fired After Repeatedly Suing Company For Racial Discrimination

Traffic driving past the Biloxi Lighthouse at sunset on Highway 90 in Biloxi, Mississippi
News

Mississippi Woman Demands Justice After White Man Threatens Her Life During Racist Road Rage Incident

NewsOne Default Thumbnail
Nation

Dr. Ben Carson Apologizes For Comparing Homosexuality To Pedophilia, Bestiality [VIDEO]

Father reading newspaper while toddler climbs on him
News

Reducing The Black-White Poverty Gap: How Can We End It For Our Children?

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House 15 items
Music

A Historic Evening: Inside the White House’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Concert

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close