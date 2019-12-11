Leon Spinks’ Wife Asks For Prayers Amid Legendary Boxer’s Hospitalization

The wife of Leon Spinks has reportedly asked for prayers as the legendary boxer, who defeated Muhammad Ali in 1978, is hospitalized in Las Vegas. While Spinks’ condition is unclear, TMZ reports that the 66-year-old is “fighting for his life.”
MORE: Boxing Legend Leon Spinks Out Of Hospital Following Near-Death Chicken Bone Injury
Spinks’ wife, Brenda, took to social media on Wednesday and said, “Dear Friends: I know it’s been awhile. However, you know how I Believe in the Power of Prayer. It’s been a tough year for us. Leon has endured a lot of medical problems. I’m reaching out to ask you to kindly pray for my Beautiful Husband Leon. So that he may overcome the obstacles that have crossed his path. We Love You All & Appreciate Your Support.”
Spinks’ son, Leon Spinks III, also asked for prayers on social media. He wrote, “As u all know by now im a very very private person & i NEVER seek attention or emotional support for the uncontrollable bs life seem to throw at me thru social media,’ Spinks III wrote, ‘but this is for the record My Dad isnt doing so good now & his wife Brenda Glur Spinks and I ask that u pray that he weather’s (sic) this storm. my dad is all i have left and i really appreciate it if yall let God know that he is not in this battle alone.’”
Fox News reports that the boxer has been battling health issues for some time. He was diagnosed with brain shrinkage in 2012, which doctors attributed to his career as a boxer. Spinks was hospitalized again in 2014 after a chicken bone caused major damage to his intestines.
Spinks has undergone several major surgeries in the past and was admitted to a rehab facility to assist in his recovery process.
Spinks is most famous for his win over Ali, which is known as one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. However, he lost his WBC heavyweight title after facing Ali in a rematch seven months later. Spinks lost the fight to an unanimous decision.
Prior to his career in the ring, Spinks served in the U.S. Marines for three years. He attended the Summer Olympics in Montreal in 1976 and took home a gold medal for the light heavyweight division. His professional boxing career spanned from 1977 to 1995, with him retiring with a 26-17-3 record.
NewsOne will provide updates on Spinks’ condition and the story is developing.
