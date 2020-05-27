George Floyd Protest Is Marred By Violence As Minneapolis Police Come Ready For War

A peaceful demonstration against police violence descended into chaos as protesters marched in Minneapolis one day after an officer was accused of killing an unarmed Black man by kneeling on his neck while he was face-down on a city street. Members of the Minneapolis Police Department in riot gear greeted protesters with mace, tear gas and rubber bullets despite having seen four officers get fired for their role in the what critics have called the “murder” of George Floyd, whose death was recorded by bystanders warning cops they were going to kill him.

The Memorial Day police killing prompted hundreds if not more than 1,000 protesters to flock Tuesday afternoon around the intersection where Floyd, 46, was killed. They first gathered outside the Cup Foods store on Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street where the brazen killing took place before marching towards the police department’s 3rd Precinct, where the fired officers are believed to have worked. The protest ran well into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police in riot gear macing protestors marching for #JusticeForFloyd pic.twitter.com/7mazRZ4ddZ — Keaon Dousti کیان (@KeaonDousti) May 27, 2020

That included the apparent lead vigilante cop, Derek Chauvin, who could be seen steadily applying pressure to Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and not fazed at all by the witnesses recording him killing a handcuffed man begging for his life. Chauvin and three other Minneapolis cops were fired on Tuesday.

Multiple people were shown apparently being hit by rubber bullets fired by the police, including one woman who appeared to have been shot in the head or face by one of the non-lethal projectiles.

This is getting out of control. Is he ok? Currently in Minneapolis. Watch till the end before they take down again. #AllLivesMatter #BlackLivesMatters #GeorgeFloyd #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/2dq9lFCrTx — MoDalmar (@modalmar) May 27, 2020

There were reports of vandalism and looting by purported protesters, though it was not clear who the alleged culprits were. There was also a report on the police scanner that someone was riding around shooting a BB gun at police. That seemed to give police the green light to go on the offense.

We watched police fire several rounds tonight. Severely injuring 2 people.

TW: A young black woman gets shot in the head by rubber bullets.#GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/GNgqebZFyu — Z O L A (@zola_ellen) May 27, 2020

Aside from shooting rubber bullets and macing protesters, cops also fired off tear gas at the crowd.

Cops now crossing into target lot and throwing tear gas pic.twitter.com/KgI6kkBYWu — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

Minneapolis #protest live footage. Police have barricaded themselves in the department and have been firing teargas and firing at protestors amid murder of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/A1L0e3ilmW — Hales! (@HaleyWanders) May 27, 2020

Protesters vowed to keep his Floyd’s alive in an effort to achieve legal and social justice in the Minneapolis area’s latest high-profile police killing of a Black person.

Signs and chants of “Black Lives Matter” could be seen and heard as aerial shots of the protest showed just how massive the demonstration actually was.

Chance The Rapper even made an appearance at a protest in Chicago and addressed the crowd with some words of frustration from seeing yet another unarmed Black man killed by police.

Speaking at a protest about race and policing, ⁦@chancetherapper⁩ says “we’re not going to let this sh@t keep happening,” referring to the police killing of #GeorgeFloyd in Minnesota. ⁦@WGNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/BjQwXBrpDX — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) May 26, 2020

But the cops apparently didn’t listen to Chance The Rapper’s words and instead put on their tactical gear to confront protesters with weapons that are supposed to be non-lethal but certainly not non-violent. Images of people getting mace sprayed in their faces by police and having tear gas thrown at them and rubber bullets shot at them were all over social media. Photo agency Getty Images was also on the scene to document the protest that assembled in peace as a reaction to police violence only for cops to apparently incite more violence at the demonstration.

Scroll down for more moving images and video footage from the protest and to see the extent of the violent police response to the unnecessary and preventable police death of Floyd for the nonviolent alleged offense of forgery.