5 Must-Listen Black Podcasts You Missed This Week

From Selena Gomez’s subtle reaction to Chris Brown at the VMAs to invaluable insights on time and emotional management, the Urban One Podcast Network offers a captivating array of shows designed to entertain and empower. Each week, we curate a selection of podcasts that not only celebrate the richness of Black culture but also deliver the latest in celebrity news, sports analysis, business advice, and conversations around health and wellness, all deeply rooted in issues close to the hearts of the Black community.

We dive into politics with “Small Doses” with Amanda Seales, a stand out episode that breaks down the concept of being ‘woke,’ with guest Tamika Mallory.

The Small Doses with Amanda Seales podcast to shed light on the ongoing fight for civil rights and to talk about reclaiming “wokeness.”

“Being woke means: you know, now you gotta do … It doesn’t just mean being aware. It means there’s a step beyond that,” Mallory says. Whether that’s giving time and money to a social justice organization, amplifying a cause on social media, or having serious conversations with friends and family members, “wokeness” is defined by action, according to Mallory.

The Harlem-born activist is known for helping to organize the 2017 Women’s March, documented as the largest single-day demonstration in recorded U.S. history. The native New Yorker grew up in the fight for civil rights. Her parents were founding members of Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN), which she joined as a staff member at age 15 and later became executive director in 2009.

The crew from the “I Hate The Homies” podcast keep you updated on the latest in sports news and even venture into early Super Bowl predictions.

The “Black Health 365” podcast invites the Salad Lady to whip up easy yet wholesome meals alongside hosts Britt Daniels and Jackie Paige, promoting a vibrant approach to well-being. Furthermore, Maria More and her husband delve into the significance of budgeting, not just in terms of finances but also in managing your emotional energy, offering a holistic life perspective. Lastly, “The Morning Hustle” keeps you up to date with the latest in pop culture and celebrity news, including lively recaps of events like the MTV Music Video Awards. Tune in to the Urban One Podcast Network for an enriching and entertaining podcast experience.

